Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins takes you through his team for day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham, Wednesday 13:30 Sir Gerhard

It was always my choice to go to the Ballymore with him. He's won a point-to-point and we know he'll stay - he settles well. He jumped very well the first day, he didn't jump very well last time. I just thought he was made for the Ballymore, so I hope I'm right - he's in great form at home. 13:30 Whatdeawant

He comes here with a good chance. He had a good win and then disappointed, but I think he's back in the sort of form that he needs to be, and this trip will suit. 13:30 - Haxo

He's just had the one run for me - it was a good run - and I thought I'd bring him over and let him get experience around the track.

14:10 Capodanno

If the rain comes on Tuesday evening into Wednesday it will suit Capodanno. He jumps, stays and handles soft ground. I think he's got a big chance. 14:10 Gaillard du Mesnil

He's still a maiden over fences but takes his chance - he's maybe one for each-way.

14:50 Ganapathi

We were going to go chasing but said we'd keep his maiden status for next season and keep him over hurdles. He has a chance over this trip. 14:50 Maze Runner

He'd have to put his best foot forward but has a small chance.

15:30 Chacun Pour Soi and Energumene

There's a lot of rain forecast for Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning and that could bring Energumene really into the race. The ground at the moment [good to soft] would suit Chacun Pour Soi perfectly but I've just spoken to the clerk of the course [on Monday morning] and he said one weather app says 5mm, but another app says 11mm. 11mm would be a huge amount if it arrives and I think that would be a big thing in Energumene's favour. However, Chacun Pour Soi is in great form and both horses have chances. The experience from Ascot could be a plus for Energumene if it hasn't taken too much out of him. He had a really hard race the last day and then he had a little setback about 12 days ago, but his final bits of work have been very good, so we're happy with him. 16:10 Brahma Bull

It's going to be a tough ask for him in the Cross Country. He's schooled well. Brian Hayes rode him this [Monday] morning and I thought he might have been a bit sticky over the cheese wedge [fence], but Brian schooled him a few times over it and by the time the race comes and the adrenaline gets up Brahma Bull should be fine. He's one I'd watch rather than back.

17:30 Facile Vega, Houlanbatordechais, James's Gate, Madmansgame, Redemption Day, Seabank Bistro, Vita Devito

Facile Vega has appeared twice on the track and was hugely impressive last time. I think he has every chance. James's Gate was very impressive at Punchestown and is also good in his homework. Madmansgame is another one who did it very well at Navan. The rain would suit Madmansgame - he's a staying type. Redemption Day catches everyone's eye - he has a lot of speed. He missed his run at the Dublin Racing Festival but the sort of speed he shows at home means he's going to be a big player. Viva Devito was very impressive winning down at Tramore. It's going to be a tough ask with his style of racing but he has a great gallop and covers an awful lot of ground, and he's not without a chance. Houlanbatordechais won twice in France and is more of a Flat/hurdle horse than a chasing type. He works well enough at home and he takes his chance - if the rain doesn't come it might suit him as I think he's more of a good-ground horse. Seabank Bistro won well at Naas and has every chance. He's a fine, big horse and every time he works he catches the eye as well.

