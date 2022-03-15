Willie Mullins, the winning-most trainer in the history of the Festival, takes you through his team on day one at Cheltenham.

Cheltenham, Tuesday Ontheropes struck into himself last night having his walk back up off the gallops and is a non-runner in the National Hunt Chase, but other than that we're very happy with how everything is going and how they travelled over. 13:30 Dysart Dynamo

Dysart Dynamo has been doing everything right at home. I think the pace of the race will suit him. He'll be happy enough on the ground but would probably prefer if a bit of rain came. He's in good shape. 13:30 Kilcruit

Dysart Dynamo probably looks the pick but Patrick [Mullins] is very happy with Kilcruit and all the work he has been doing. I think this ground won't be any harm to him - there's a beautiful covering of grass on it. Patrick is very sweet on him.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

13:30 Bring On the Night

Bring On The Night ran the other day and, by winning, showed that he was good enough to bring here. But this is going to be a tough ask for him at this stage of his career.

14:10 Blue Lord

Blue Lord has done everything right this season - he's three from three over fences. We're keeping our fingers crossed that he jumps as well as he has in his three previous races, as that will put him right there. 14:10 Saint Sam

Saint Sam ran a cracker here last year when runner-up in the Boodles, coming from behind. He ran a bit free the last day [when third behind Blue Lord in the Irish Arkle] but my instructions were to get him out and about. We might just change things this time - there will be plenty of pace - and ride him a bit more conservatively. I think that gives him a good chance. 14:10 Haut En Couleurs

Haut En Couleurs had a fall the last time but he's schooled well at home since. If he goes out and jumps the first two without worry I think he'll run well. He ran a great race in the Triumph Hurdle last year so he handles the track. Ultimately, I think Haut En Couleurs and Saint Sam will be two-and-a-half-mile chasers later in their career but at this stage two miles is plenty.

15:30 Appreciate It

He's been doing everything right at home under David Casey, who is his work rider all the time. He's very happy with him and I'm happy with what I'm seeing. I hope he's done enough work and we're happy that he has - we couldn't get much more work into him. He's schooled well and at home he's doing all the right things. He's a sensible horse and shouldn't be fazed on the day. 15:30 Saint Roi

I think he could run a career-best. He's working very well, like he was two years ago when he won the County Hurdle. He's a horse who sometimes makes a mistake early on in the race, but if he doesn't do that and settles into a nice position he could sneak into a place. 16:10 Stormy Ireland

I think we have a strong hand in the Mares' Hurdle. Stormy Ireland, on paper, looks to be the one as her rating is good enough, the conditions of the race suit her and she loves the track. She comes here in great form and Paul [Townend] is very happy to ride her.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part two

16:10 Burning Victory

With cheekpieces on she jumped way better the other day [when winning at Punchestown]. I think if she gets a clear round of jumping here her rating is going to take a huge jump. She has every chance, being a previous winner around Cheltenham in the Triumph Hurdle. She was a little bit lucky then, as she only jumped three hurdles well that day. She's a really good mare and hasn't reached the top of her ability yet because her jumping has just let her down, but I think the cheekpieces might help us. 16:10 Echoes In Rain

A strong pace will help her to settle but would it be good for her jumping or not? If we can just get her jumping right she'd be fine. 16:50 Gaelic Warrior

He seems to have a very nice handicap mark. He jumps well - his French jumping was fantastic and we've schooled him over Irish hurdles at home and he's done that nicely. I'm hoping he'll have no problem with the hurdles here. He's a good, strong type and I'm hoping he'll stay well. He looks to be well in at the weights and he's a horse we have a lot of time for.

CLICK THE IMAGE FOR GAELIC WARRIOR BOOST

16:50 Feigh

She has a lot of experience, is improving all the time and she might have a nice handicap mark. It would be great to finish in the first six but it's hard to see her doing better than that. 17:30 Stattler

He jumps well and stays well. if Patrick can just keep his position and keep him jumping without any mistakes he has every chance. Run Wild Fred is the one to beat, but our fellow can improve. Stattler looks a stayer. He's by Stowaway, whose horses excel at shorter trips, but this one has the profile of a stayer and I think he has every chance.

CLICK HERE for our football experts' daily best bets and advice