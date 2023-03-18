Our star columnist reflects on a Cheltenham Festival that yielded six winners and saw him crowned as the top trainer and Paul Townend top jockey.

El Fabiolo was fantastic in the Sporting Life Arkle, he jumped great. It was nice to get on the board so early after Facile Vega disappointing us in the first race and then Gaillard du Mesnil was very good in the National Hunt Chase; it's taken a while to knock up wins but he's getting them in Grade Ones and in the right places. I haven't made any plans to see where he goes next. I'll get home and have a look at things but he's in at Aintree and Fairyhouse; we'll have a look at the weights and see how the horse comes out of Cheltenham before we decide. Tuesday was a fantastic day for the Irish but probably a better day for racing with a true champion like Constitution Hill cementing his reputation and then Honeysuckle bringing the house down for Henry (De Bromhead) and Rachael (Blackmore) in the Mares' Hurdle. What a reception they got. It's all that was good about jump racing.

Impaire Et Passe looked as though he could be something special when winning the Ballymore; he could go chasing next year or could go back hurdling and maybe go down the Champion Hurdle route. We'll have a reflection and think about it when we get home and have a word with Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. I thought Energumene was simply awesome. The rain came at the right time and Paul (Townend) rode him with huge confidence and the way he galloped up to the top of the hill was fantastic; with a bit of luck and if we can keep him right; he could come back and try and win it again next year. Fact To File, second in the bumper, ran a cracker and, because he is six, I'm going to have a good think about whether we go straight chasing with him because he looks a chaser. He'd certainly be a Ballymore or Albert Bartlett horse for next season but I'm going to have a good think about whether we go straight over fences with him.

We had a lot of runners who ran well Thursday but no winner and I don't think we had any that were unlucky either. It just shows the high standard of racing in Cheltenham and what it takes to win there. Lossiemouth was very good in the JCB Triumph. She's taken control of the race at the top of the hill and I didn't envy Paul when she locked on for him, it's a long way out to be in front, but he just, while not wanting to stop her galloping, he kept control of her head and kept her breathing and got her over the last two hurdles with enough energy to last out up the hill. She must have a fair engine to be able to do what she did; one to look forward to. Gala Marceau stayed on very well to snatch second and Zenta ran a cracker and looked a real danger coming to the last; when you look at how little experience she has, she could be Mares' Hurdle material next season but she's also a fine mare that will go chasing eventually. Blood Destiny was a big disappointment; we're not sure yet what happened there but things didn't work out for him but we might take a shortcut and go to Liverpool with him, we'll see how we go. Sharjah ran a cracker (in the County Hurdle) and he looked a huge danger at the top of the hill, Patrick was sitting motionless on him and kept him together and but for small traffic problems he might have had a real chance but nevertheless he ran very well.

