Willie Mullins column: Aintree Thursday runners

Our star columnist on his runners at Aintree on Thursday including Impaire Et Passe and Kargese.

Aintree 13:45 Il Etait Temps

He moves up to two-and-a-half miles on Thursday . I don’t think he’ll have a problem staying, he’ll like the ground and I don’t anticipate any problems for him around Aintree. I think he has a good chance. 14:20 Kargese

She finished second to Majborough in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and that gives her a really good chance here. I know Sir Gino will be a warm order but this mare has good Grade One form to her name, will handle the ground and I think she has a very good chance. Her mares’ allowance is a nice advantage.

15:30 Impaire Et Passe

He has a stiff task for me here considering his last couple of runs. I’m just hoping he can put up a good performance back up to two-and-a-half miles. He was only beaten a length by Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace over this sort of trip, but I do fear he has his work cut out. 16:05 Annamix

Patrick feels he will love going back to Aintree after finishing third in the 2022 Topham. His experience of the track will be a huge benefit, he’ll handle the ground alright but it’s his liking for these fences that has drawn Patrick to this race. He must have a leading chance. 16:40 Saint Roi

He has his chance. I was a little disappointed with him at Cheltenham but if he can find a bit of improvement he is in the mix and he has a good course form which could add up to a top-six finish. 17:15 Baby Kate

She produced a good run to win at Cheltenham in November. She was due to run at the Dublin Racing Festival but wasn’t well and had to miss that and she has her chance in a very competitive race.

Limerick 16:20 Linden Arden

If we can get the tactics right for this fellow he can go well in very testing conditions down there. I think he’ll handle them alright. 17:28 Lady Gooner