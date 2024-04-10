Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest column
Check out the latest column

Willie Mullins column: Aintree Thursday runners

By Willie Mullins
13:59 · WED April 10, 2024

Our star columnist on his runners at Aintree on Thursday including Impaire Et Passe and Kargese.

Aintree

13:45 Il Etait Temps

He moves up to two-and-a-half miles on Thursday . I don’t think he’ll have a problem staying, he’ll like the ground and I don’t anticipate any problems for him around Aintree. I think he has a good chance.

14:20 Kargese

She finished second to Majborough in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and that gives her a really good chance here. I know Sir Gino will be a warm order but this mare has good Grade One form to her name, will handle the ground and I think she has a very good chance. Her mares’ allowance is a nice advantage.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/aintree/hurdle-class-1-2m-209y/33386325?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

15:30 Impaire Et Passe

He has a stiff task for me here considering his last couple of runs. I’m just hoping he can put up a good performance back up to two-and-a-half miles. He was only beaten a length by Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace over this sort of trip, but I do fear he has his work cut out.

16:05 Annamix

Patrick feels he will love going back to Aintree after finishing third in the 2022 Topham. His experience of the track will be a huge benefit, he’ll handle the ground alright but it’s his liking for these fences that has drawn Patrick to this race. He must have a leading chance.

16:40 Saint Roi

He has his chance. I was a little disappointed with him at Cheltenham but if he can find a bit of improvement he is in the mix and he has a good course form which could add up to a top-six finish.

17:15 Baby Kate

She produced a good run to win at Cheltenham in November. She was due to run at the Dublin Racing Festival but wasn’t well and had to miss that and she has her chance in a very competitive race.

Download the Sporting Life App

Limerick

16:20 Linden Arden

If we can get the tactics right for this fellow he can go well in very testing conditions down there. I think he’ll handle them alright.

17:28 Lady Gooner

I think she has every chance in what will be a tough race. She’s race fit and Jody Townend is riding out of her skin at the moment.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo