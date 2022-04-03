Our star columnist has details of a small but select team heading to Aintree next week and he takes us through his Sunday runners at Fairyhouse.

We’re taking a small but hopefully select team to Aintree next week. We’ve four in the Randox Grand National and a few in the Topham. Kemboy will run in the Betway Bowl, El Fabiolo the two-mile novice hurdle, Ashroe Diamond the mares’ bumper and possibly Rath Gaul Boy in the winners’ bumper too. Simon Munir and Isaac Souede were very keen to acquire Impulsive Dancer after his win at Naas in January for previous connections and that looks like a very good decision on their behalf after he won what looked a very competitive bumper at Limerick last week. He looks a nice prospect to go hurdling with next season. Mercurey, who was third, would probably have preferred better conditions but we’d waited and missed Cheltenham with him to run in this so we took our chance.

Sunday team Fairyhouse 14:20 Dolcita

I’m hoping we can get some Black Type for this mare. We’ve been lucky enough to win the race in recent years with Elimay, Camelia De Cotte and Vroum Vroum Mag. It would be hard to compare Dolcita with those mares at the moment, but I hope the drying ground might be a help for her and she has every chance. 15:30 Arctic Warrior

Jody McGarvey got a great tune out of him at Wexford last time where he jumped very well. I think that experience could be a big help to him here. The going was quite heavy there and both the better ground and the extra four furlongs could suit him. I expect a big run. 15:30 Berkshire Royal

He ran a great race coming back off a long break when second to The Goffer at Thurles last time and I think both ground and trip will be fine for him here. With normal improvement I’d be hoping he’ll finish in the first three. 15:30 Bronn

He looked like a three miler before his previous run but having gone to the front at Navan and looking like he was going to go away and win, he might not have stayed. We’re coming back to two-and-a-half and that gives him a chance but his rating leaves him with a little work to do to hit the frame.

16:05 Deploy The Getaway

Even though we hold the numerical advantage in this race it’s going to be hard to beat Flame Bearer who was so impressive on his last couple of runs. Deploy The Getaway has some good form but is a very tough ride. Sean O’Keeffe gets on well with him. We’ve put on a tongue-tie here and that might bring about some improvement, going right-handed might possibly suit him too and give him a chance of getting in the money. 16:05 Ha D'Or

Another horse that’s very tough to ride but he’s a course-and-distance winner who will go on the ground. He has his chance. 16:05 Hawai Game

He has a chance too. He made a mistake early in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer last time and Mark Walsh wasn’t happy and pulled him up. I’m hoping if he settles in what is sure to be a very fast run two miles he can pick up some place money.

17:15 Eabha Grace

She ran well at Sandown last time and her best form gives her a chance in this under Tom Hamilton. 17:15 Nikini

Patrick has chosen her and she finished just behind another runner of ours, Pink In The Park, at the Dublin Racing Festival. She’s by Sea Moon out of a Bob Back mare which might be an advantage in these drying conditions. 17:15 Nos Na Gaoithe

A Yeats filly out of a Presenting mare, she might find this competition a little tough, but the drying ground will be a benefit and might get her into contention to pick up some Black Type. 17:15 Pink In The Park

She has the rider in form in Jody Townend and could be the pick of ours on her earlier form. Even though she finished fifth at Leopardstown last time she was beaten less than a length in what was a very exciting finish at the Dublin Racing Festival. 17:15 Tasiteasai