Check out our star columnist's thoughts on his runners on the first two days of the Randox Grand National Festival.

Thursday 13:45 Saint Roi

He ran nicely when third in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham last time and has his chance here. I don’t think the rain will be a problem for him. There will be a lot of pace up front which will suit him and he could easily upset those ahead of him in the betting. 14:20 Zenta

Has run great races the last twice and when a filly is improving like this, they often continue that right through the spring. This is a major prize that could be well within her grasp. She came out of Cheltenham in great form and I think with the experience she gained there, she could well improve again and has a big chance.

Grand National Festival: Thursday preview

15:30 Sharjah

This is a tough assignment for our fellow against Constitution Hill and we’d be delighted if he could get into the places. This is his first time over two-and-a-half miles, at his age we’ve decided to spin the dice and let him take his chance. He can come back and run at Punchestown too and we thought it was worth having a go. 16:40 Dads Lad

The recent rain might not suit this one, he’s probably more of a good ground horse and Brian Hayes will need to be at his best to get him in the frame.

Patrick Mullins: Grand National Festival preview

17:15 Jolie Coeur Allen

A nice type for JP McManus. She’s a sister to Icare Allen who was a nice four-year-old for us last season, from a really nice family. When she ran in France the winner has come out and franked the form by finishing placed in a Graded bumper over there and this filly has done things nicely at home. She comes here with a real nice chance. 17:15 Williamstowndancer

Patrick rides her and she hasn’t been the easiest to deal with having run out at Cheltenham in November then not covering herself in glory in a good Listed bumper at Navan where she pulled very hard. Patrick will have to work the oracle to get her into the first three.

Friday 13:45 Bronn

He really surprised us at Cheltenham where he ran a cracker to finish third in the Brown Advisory. He had a very hard race that day and I’m a little worried coming back so soon and he might be susceptible to a bit of a Cheltenham bounce, but his form is very good and the same could be said of the favourite, Gerri Colombe. If Paul can get the same sort of run out of him as Daryl Jacob did at Cheltenham, he has as good a chance as the market leader. 16:05 Burrows Saint

Patrick rides him and they got on famously in the 2021 Grand National where he was right there going to the second last and looked like he had a winning chance only for the horse to not stay and finish a very credible fourth. This trip will suit him a lot better, he loves the track and jumping round there, and goes to Aintree with a really good each-way chance.

16:05 Ciel De Neige

He’s a horse who loves jumping big fences and is another who could be tremendous each-way value in this. 16:05 Fan De Blues

I think the ground will be crucial to him. Aintree is a place that dries up quicky being flat and open. If the word good is in the description I’d give him a chance of making the first four, but he’ll need to leave his last run behind. His earlier form on better ground does give him a chance though. 16:05 Haut En Couleurs