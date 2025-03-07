Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get the latest from the leading trainer
Get the latest from the leading trainer

Willie Mullins column ahead of Sandown Imperial Cup runner, Gowran and Naas

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Fri March 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Our star columnist warms up for Cheltenham by guiding us through his weekend runners, including in the Imperial Cup at Sandown.

Sandown, Saturday

14:25 Batman Girac

He was running well at Leopardstown when he fell at the last, he wasn’t going to win but he would’ve been placed. A reproduction of that form would see him go close, I’d say he has a good each-way chance.

Gowran Park, Saturday

17:00 Annamix

Patrick rides this fellow in the Hunters Chase. He won the race last year and has every chance of doing so again.

17:35 Ksar Fatal

We’ve a nice horse here kept for the “Doc’s Bumper”, a race named after Doctor Brendan Doyle who was a pal of mine. Hopefully he can follow in the footsteps of our last two winners, Tullyhill and Port Joulain. We always try and keep something nice for this race and this fellow fits the bill.

Naas, Sunday

14:10 Redemption Day

He’s back in grade but I’m a little bit worried about the 2m3f trip, he wouldn’t want to be too keen. He’s Paul’s only ride on the day.

14:40 Belloccio

He might prefer going right-handed, he looks to prefer going that way around but he might get away with it in this race.

14:40 Gaucher

He just disappointed me a bit at Leopardstown last time and I don’t think that level of form would be good enough to win it.

15:40 Jump Allen

Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride and I thought his jumping was a bit better at Naas, so hopefully he can improve again in handicap company.

16:12 Olympic Man

Olympic Man is promising but his jumping lets him down, I’d hope for better here.

16:12 Sir Argus

He hasn’t run in six months so it will be nice to get experience at this track and hopefully this run will put him right.

17:20 Blue Velvet

She takes a drop in class after running in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown behind Bambino Fever and hopefully she’ll go a bit closer.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING