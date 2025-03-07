Willie Mullins column ahead of Sandown Imperial Cup runner, Gowran and Naas

Our star columnist warms up for Cheltenham by guiding us through his weekend runners, including in the Imperial Cup at Sandown.

Sandown, Saturday 14:25 Batman Girac

He was running well at Leopardstown when he fell at the last, he wasn’t going to win but he would’ve been placed. A reproduction of that form would see him go close, I’d say he has a good each-way chance. Gowran Park, Saturday 17:00 Annamix

Patrick rides this fellow in the Hunters Chase. He won the race last year and has every chance of doing so again. 17:35 Ksar Fatal

We’ve a nice horse here kept for the “Doc’s Bumper”, a race named after Doctor Brendan Doyle who was a pal of mine. Hopefully he can follow in the footsteps of our last two winners, Tullyhill and Port Joulain. We always try and keep something nice for this race and this fellow fits the bill.

Naas, Sunday 14:10 Redemption Day

He’s back in grade but I’m a little bit worried about the 2m3f trip, he wouldn’t want to be too keen. He’s Paul’s only ride on the day. 14:40 Belloccio

He might prefer going right-handed, he looks to prefer going that way around but he might get away with it in this race. 14:40 Gaucher

He just disappointed me a bit at Leopardstown last time and I don’t think that level of form would be good enough to win it. 15:40 Jump Allen

Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride and I thought his jumping was a bit better at Naas, so hopefully he can improve again in handicap company. 16:12 Olympic Man

Olympic Man is promising but his jumping lets him down, I’d hope for better here. 16:12 Sir Argus

He hasn’t run in six months so it will be nice to get experience at this track and hopefully this run will put him right. 17:20 Blue Velvet