Our star columnist takes you through is team for Cheltenham on Thursday with an exclusive horse-by-horse guide.
Runs in the Turners. After the Dublin racing Festival we thought it would be better to go out an extra half mile and he’s a horse I think the prevailing weather conditions will suit.
Disappointed at the Dublin racing Festival after a really good win in a beginners’ chase. I think he will put on a much better performance here, but he needs to do so to get involved in the first three.
Another we are going out in trip with him. Having started the season thinking he was going to be a two-and-a-half mile horse we’re back there for the Ryanair. If think he has the class and jumping ability to get involved in a very tough race with Shishkin in the line-up.
Danny Mullins takes the ride. Chacun has been a little disappointing of late but I feel the two-and-a-half miles around here will suit him and he’d have an each-way chance.
Won the Red Mills in good style after a break and was second to Allaho in this last year. That puts him in here with a chance.
We’ve decided to run him. He missed a good chunk of the season and it was touch and go if we were going to make it to Cheltenham but he has pleased me in the last three weeks. He really travelled into the race last year only to fade and finish fifth, but he has great form fresh and will give people a run for their money.
Mikey O’Sullivan claims three pounds off him and the trip will suit this fellow. We’ve never won a handicap chase at the Festival but he’s one who will have a good go at it. Statistically top weights might not have the best chance but we’re happy to have a go.
In the absence of Ashroe Diamond, Paul Townend takes the ride. She will have to learn to settle better than she has so far but the pace they will go in this will help on that score. It will give Paul a chance and she has enough class on her Flat exploits to give her a good chance.
Patrick rides her but I’m not sure the recent weather and soft ground will suit this one.
Another one for Patrick. He gallops and jumps and stays which is what you want for this race. Notwithstanding our record in handicap chases at the meeting, with a clear round this fellow has a big chance. He ran a great race when second in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time.
