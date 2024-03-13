Sporting Life
Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival runners

By Willie Mullins
17:00 · WED March 13, 2024

Another star-studded team for our columnist at Cheltenham on Thursday. Check out his guide to them all.

13:30 Facile Vega

We’ve decided to step him up in trip and it shouldn’t be any problem with his pedigree and neither should the soft ground. He comes here in good order and would have every chance.

13:30 Sharjah

On the contrary I’m very worried about the ground for this fellow. The trip will be fine but the rain we had overnight and through Tuesday morning will make things difficult for him.

14:10 Icare Allen

We’ve been planning for this race with Icare Allen all year. The underfoot conditions will suit him, making it a test of stamina which will be right up his street. He gives us a very good chance in a race we’ve never won before.

14:50 Capodanno

I think this softer ground will be a huge help to him in the Ryanair and gives him a great shot at this Grade One prize. We know he likes the track, I was a little worried about the trip but it’s going to be a real test of stamina now which brings him right into the race.

15:30 Asterion Forlonge

He ran really well in the Gold Cup here two years ago and finished third in a Turners at the meeting too. His stamina isn’t in doubt, he’ll jump well and I think he has a good each-way chance.

15:30 Janidil

He’s taken an unusual route to the Stayers’ Hurdle having had two runs over fences this season. This is his first run over hurdles since finishing fifth in the Albert Bartlett here in 2020 but if he gets his jumping together, he’ll be a contender too.

15:30 Sir Gerhard

I’m looking forward to running him. We know he likes Cheltenham; he jumps his hurdles well and I think he’s probably our best chance in the race.

16:10 Glengouly

I decided to run him in this race in preparation for Aintree. He has some good form at this trip and isn’t without a chance on recent form.

16:10 James Du Berlais

He’s been running very well at home and this trip on this ground will suit him. He’s one with a live chance for Daryl Jacob.

16:50 Jade De Grugy

She’s our only runner in the mares’ novices’ hurdle. She’s been very impressive in both her starts in Ireland. It’s a tough race but she’s going to be there or thereabouts and I don’t think Paul would want to ride anything else in the race.

17:30 Chavez

He’s been running over shorter trips than this but is bred to be a staying chaser and it’s an ambition of Patrick’s to win a Kim Muir and complete the hat-trick in the amateur races at the Festival, so he’ll get every assistance from the saddle.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

