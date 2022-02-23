David Ord was our man at Punchestown where 30 horses from Willie Mullins' powerful team were presented as the trainer spoke of the task ahead.

You don’t associate Willie Mullins with the word dread, unless it’s referring to what he fills other trainers with as he readies his Cheltenham team. Here, in front of the gathered media, are 30 of the horses who promise to light up the Festival. Al Boum Photo, Allaho and Appreciate It are the first three, you almost have to pinch yourself as their ranks are bolstered by the likes of Chacun Pour Soi, Energumene and Galopin Des Champs. Mullins is a trainer at the peak of his powers right now – so what has he to dread going into Cheltenham? “I dread it because of the expectation from everyone that we’re going to have half-a-dozen winners and really going over there we’re looking for just one winner to get us off the mark. One year we didn’t have a winner until Thursday and it will happen. One year we’ll have a blow-out and that’s always in the back of your mind,” he said.



“When we didn’t have a winner for those two days, I didn’t see a horse that should have won – they just weren’t good enough. Everyone else’s expectation is going to be your failure if you don’t come up to that and that leaves a certain dread in your stomach and the week or two before the Festival can be tough from that respect. “Going into the Dublin Racing Festival this time it was the same but things worked out way better than I thought. “If you go to Cheltenham with one or two horses that’s it – they either win or they don’t. When you have a team going there it’s harder in terms of pressure but I’m lucky to have the horses and owners to put me in that position. You have to take what comes with it and try and enjoy it. “People are always stopping you, calling you, and that’s the price you pay for success. There are lots of guys no-one wants to ring and I’m very lucky to have the patrons and staff that I have. That’s the way I feel going into the Festival. On one hand I’m dreading it, on the other I’m lucky to have the team I do alongside me.”



That team will soon be called into action to finalise running plans. The day before the visit the picture muddied further as entries for the handicaps were made. Even more cards to be played. From the outside looking in it’s impossible to work out how they decide? How on earth do you thin this team down? Separate Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo? Who decides where Galopin Des Champs goes? It’s the team word again – but the captain has the casting vote. “Usually Patrick, David Casey, Ruby, Paul Townend and myself would have a good debate about what might go where – and why they might go there. The rider’s input would be huge as he has to ride the horse. David and Patrick know what they’re like at home and what might suit and Ruby’s knowledge of Cheltenham the track itself is huge. “We put the whole lot in and I’m a lot better now I have a team here. Before maybe when it was only myself and Ruby, when he was riding, it took longer, we’re a bit quicker now and we declare earlier than we did. I’m not as bad as I used to be! “It’s probably a gut feeling and some years I make the right decision and some the wrong one. You can only go with your feeling or whoever puts up the biggest argument in the place.”

