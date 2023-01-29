Willie Mullins' confidence in Energumene remains undiminished despite defeat in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The 2022 Queen Mother Champion Chase winner was sent off the 4/9 favourite for the re-arranged Grade One but never looked entirely happy even before a race-ending blunder at the last.
The nine-year-old gathered himself to take third, a little over two lengths ahead of Amarillo Sky, but six and a half lengths behind Edwardstone and narrow winner Editeur Du Gite.
Speaking after Echoes In Rain's victory in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas on Sunday, trainer Willie Mullins was positively upbeat about Energumene's chances of gaining revenge at Cheltenham in March.
"Travelled back fine," he told Racing TV.
"Happy enough with him. I'm delighted we went over. A stroke of fortune that the race was put back to Cheltenham where he got a look at those fences that are different from the Irish fences and I think that could be a blessing in disguise, maybe, when we go back there in March.
"I thought what he did at the first, he had a good look at it, and as I said before, we had schooled him over the English style fences that we had at home - over hurdles and fences - and he knew all about it yet when he went down to the first, he had a good look at it and went a mile up in the air.
"In a two mile race when you want your position and you want to be settling into racing going down to the first you need to jump everything perfectly.
"Paul (Townend) was very bullish - that's probably not the right word - but he said he wouldn't swop Energumene for the two that beat him yesterday.
"But that was a tremendous performance from the winner (Editeur Du Gite). He set out, made his own running, got passed and stayed on again.
"That's not a bad performance and Edwardstone obviously ran very well; whether he blew up or not. Proper Grade One form I think.
"We have to improve but Paul thinks that improvement is there."
Energumene is 5/2 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the Queen Mother Champion Chase and 6/4 (NRNB) with Sky Bet.
