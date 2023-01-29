Willie Mullins' confidence in Energumene remains undiminished despite defeat in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The 2022 Queen Mother Champion Chase winner was sent off the 4/9 favourite for the re-arranged Grade One but never looked entirely happy even before a race-ending blunder at the last. The nine-year-old gathered himself to take third, a little over two lengths ahead of Amarillo Sky, but six and a half lengths behind Edwardstone and narrow winner Editeur Du Gite. Speaking after Echoes In Rain's victory in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas on Sunday, trainer Willie Mullins was positively upbeat about Energumene's chances of gaining revenge at Cheltenham in March. "Travelled back fine," he told Racing TV. "Happy enough with him. I'm delighted we went over. A stroke of fortune that the race was put back to Cheltenham where he got a look at those fences that are different from the Irish fences and I think that could be a blessing in disguise, maybe, when we go back there in March.

