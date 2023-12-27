With favourite Captain Guinness a major disappointment, pulling up after the fourth last, it was a straight shootout between the Closutton stablemates.

Eventual runner-up Gentleman De Mee (11/2) looked to make all but was tracked by the 9/4 winner who was always travelling smoothly under Mark Walsh.

She went on approaching the last and wasn’t extended to win by seven-and-a-half lengths.

Dysart Dynamo was booked for third when taking a tired fall allowing Saint Roi to come through and complete the Martinstown clean-sweep.