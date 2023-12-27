Dinoblue led home a one-two-three for both Willie Mullins and JP McManus in the Grade One Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.
With favourite Captain Guinness a major disappointment, pulling up after the fourth last, it was a straight shootout between the Closutton stablemates.
Eventual runner-up Gentleman De Mee (11/2) looked to make all but was tracked by the 9/4 winner who was always travelling smoothly under Mark Walsh.
She went on approaching the last and wasn’t extended to win by seven-and-a-half lengths.
Dysart Dynamo was booked for third when taking a tired fall allowing Saint Roi to come through and complete the Martinstown clean-sweep.
Dinoblue was cut to 11/4 from 7/2 by the sponsors and Betfair for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham. Sky Bet are 5/2 from 7/2 and introduced her at 12/1 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
“Gentleman De Mee set a great pace in front and jumped fantastic. I wondered at one stage would she (Dinoblue) be able to stay jumping with him but she held her jumping together,” said the winning trainer.
“When he took a blow, she kept galloping and she is improving all the time. I’m very happy with that.”
