Willie Mullins' Allaho back in Clonmel Oil Chase on Thursday

Willie Mullins' Allaho returns from a 561-day absence in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase at Clonmel on Thursday.

The Cheveley Park-owned chaser was last seen winning the Punchestown Gold Cup by 14 lengths over three miles from Clan Des Obeaux in the April of 2022 and he missed a planned return in last season's Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival due to an abdominal bleed. His preparation for the upcoming campaign has gone well, though, and with no further setbacks he has been declared to line up against three rivals over the extended 2m4f on Thursday. Stablemate Janidil, Mouse Morris' French Dynamite and likely outsider Grange Walk complete the field of four.

Allaho heads out to work

What Willie Mullins said about Allaho in his Sporting Life stable tour: "He's in good shape. He had a very unusual injury last year, he got a little bleed in his spleen. He just got that doing normal exercise at home, very unusual, but he is a big unit, a huge horse, probably one of the biggest horses we have in the place here. "When they’re big it's great but sometimes they can maybe be too big, anyhow he's won two Ryanair Chases and hopefully on course for another one this season. People will say why not go for the Cheltenham Gold Cup as he won the Punchestown Gold Cup, but it's an extra two furlongs up a hill, whereas Punchestown isn't as demanding as a wet ground Cheltenham. "I'll be happy to get him to Cheltenham for something, back anywhere. He'll probably start off in the Clonmel Oil as he has no penalty there this year and that will be a nice place to start just down the road. The King George is a possibility but at the moment I'm just looking at the one race at Clonmel."