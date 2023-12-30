Williams and Fox enjoy Haydock double

The nine-year-old impressed on his seasonal reappearance at Ludlow in early November before falling at the halfway stage on his next appearance at Sandown.

Robyndzone was a 100/30 chance to get back on the winning trail on Merseyside and made most of the running on his way to an eight-length success over Fortescue.

Williams and Fox had earlier successfully combined with even-money favourite Hill Of Tara in the Betfred Nifty 50 Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Fox said: “It was a great day. It was Hill Of Tara’s first run over three miles and he saw it out really well.

“He galloped home really strongly and did it really well, he was really good.

“Robyndzone was also stepping up in trip and he jumped really well and just galloped the others into the ground really. He’s not the quickest in the world, but he just galloped and he’s a very tough horse and did it very well.”

It was a first career double for the 23-year-old, who is based with Williams and has now moved his career tally up to 30 winners thanks to his Haydock brace.

He added: “It’s good to get that one out of the way and hopefully there will be a few more along the way. I’m very lucky to be working for Venetia who is giving me these good opportunities on Saturdays and big meetings.

“The yard is in great form and everything is going well, so long may it continue.”