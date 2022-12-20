Kalashnikov has been sidelined with a tendon injury since finishing fourth behind Allaho in the 2021 G1 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. The nine-year-old was a leading novice over hurdles and fences, with his biggest success coming in the 2019 G1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree’s Grand National Festival.

Fellow Grade One winners Chantry House , Lostintranslation , Shan Blue and Sporting John are also engaged alongside the returning Kalashnikov in what promises to be a strong line-up for the three-mile feature.

One of last season’s top novice chasers, Lucinda Russell’s stable star has met with defeat on both starts so far this term, most recently finishing third behind Noble Yeats in the G2 Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

Trainer Amy Murphy said: “Kalashnikov is in good form and, all being well, Wetherby will be his first step back on the road in a good while. The William Hill Rowland Meyrick looks the obvious starting point, and we know he likes the course from his two wins there as a young horse.

“His preparation has gone smoothly – we have brought him along slowly and he is at the point now where he is ready to get started. He is from the family of Kicking King and, as he is getting older, I think three miles is going to be his trip.”

Other notable entries include last year’s William Hill Rowland Meyrick victor Good Boy Bobby, who like 2019 scorer Top Ville Ben could bid to become the first dual winner of the race, and Coral Gold Cup second Remastered.

Grade One Ascot Chase third Fanion D’Estruval and recent Haydock Park scorer Fontaine Collonges have both been entered by Venetia Williams.

Course winner Into Overdrive and Happygolucky may meet for a second time this season, having filled the places behind L’Homme Presse in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

Zanza and Tallow For Coal were both victorious last time out, with Zanza taking the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at Newbury and Tallow For Coal scoring at Lingfield Park. Sounds Russian had Aye Right back in second when successful at Kelso in October and was not disgraced in fourth behind Noble Yeats at Aintree. Nassalam, a staying-on sixth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, is another entry to note.