Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock.

Rendlesham Hurdle preview - What the trainers say Hughie Morrison believes Third Wind has plenty on his plate in his bid for back-to-back victories in the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock. The eight-year-old repelled the challenge of Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar to claim top honours in the Grade Two contest 12 months ago – and must carry a penalty as a result. Since last year’s triumph, Third Wind has been pulled up at Aintree, finished last of seven finishers in the Long Walk at Ascot and placed third when switched back to handicap company at Warwick. Morrison said: “We know he goes well at Haydock, but the only problem this year is he’s got a penalty – and it’s a big penalty. For some reason winning a Grade Two earns you the same penalty as winning a Grade One.

“His form in Grade Ones leaves him short. We’re in the Stayers’ Hurdle (at Cheltenham) because he might have a better chance of coming fourth in that than the Pertemps Final. We’ve everything against us on Saturday, but we’ll have a go.” The likely favourite is the Olly Murphy-trained Thomas Darby, who won the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November before finishing fourth in the Long Walk the following month. “The Rendlesham looks an ideal race for him,” said Murphy. “Dan Skelton’s mare (Molly Ollys Wishes) looks like she will be the one to beat, but our horse is in very good form. “The race is a little bit of an afterthought, to be honest. I don’t think we will go to Cheltenham with him. I have not had an in-depth conversation with Graham and Diana Whateley (owners), but I thought going to the Rendlesham and then straight to Aintree might be the right thing. “He would have a good chance at Aintree. He will be a single-figure price at Aintree and will be a double-figure price at Cheltenham, so it probably seems the most sensible thing to do.” The aforementioned Molly Ollys Wishes goes back against the boys after winning a Grade Two Mares’ Hurdle at Ascot.