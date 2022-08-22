The contest had attracted an original entry of 17 but 12 failed to confirm at the six-day stage.

Simon and Ed Crisford could be double-handed with both Finest Sound and Jadoomi in the race. The former chased home Alflaila in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York on Saturday while his stablemate made a winning return in a Listed race at Clairefontaine last month.

Mutasaabeq could bid to continue the fine run Shadwell Estates are enjoying after chasing home Chindit in the Summer Mile.

Escobar, touched off by stablemate Blue For You in the Clipper Logistics at York, is in line to switch back into pattern company on Saturday while Stormy Antartic, a Listed winner at the track last term, completes the quintet.