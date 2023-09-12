William Haggas pleased with Desert Hero Betfred St Leger preparation

“I’ve been saying this for a while, but he never really thrived through the winter of the spring. We always liked him as a two-year-old but he’s developing now and that’s the pleasing thing. Really, I don’t know where it will end. He’s got himself up to a good level but will need to step forward again if he’s going to win the Leger.”

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday: “He’s doing very well physically and I’m very pleased with him. He did his last piece of work this morning which seemed to go well as long as trots up well tonight then it’s all systems go.

He trainer is confident there’s more to come from his progressive colt.

The progressive stayer will be carrying the royal silks of The King and The Queen at Town Moor and heads to the final Classic off the back of victories in the King George V at Royal Ascot and the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Haggas had expressed confidence the trip would be within Desert Hero’s compass but when asked if he remained as optimistic he added: “As we get nearer the race the race I probably won’t, but that’s nature, but I think he has every chance. He’s starting to relax well. He relaxed well at Goodwood albeit there were only six runners, but he’s got a chance of getting it. Hopefully he won’t be hitting the front four furlongs out anyway!”

Has the trainer been feeling any pressure preparing such a high-profile runner for the Leger?

“So far, it’s been very straightforward, like any other race. We have a few other runners for The King and The Queen at Doncaster this week and I’m sure they’ll attract attention too. For us it’s just normal. We have lots to worry about and think about every day all day. It’s obviously very exciting for us to have a chance in a Classic, we don’t get many of those, and the fact it’s for The King and The Queen is even better.

“But that’s what we’re paid to do and we’re trying to deliver.”

Two other Somerville Lodge inmates are set to carrying the Royal silks at Doncaster this week, the two-year-old fillies Hard To Resist and King’s Ginger.

The former is among a field of 12 for Thursday's Betfred May Hill Stakes.

“I had a long talk to John Warren yesterday and I think Hard To Resist will run. I’m very happy with her, I think she wants to go up to a mile, she ran a good race and finished well when third in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood.

“I think the horse that beat her there, Darnation, will be favourite and rightly so and there are a lot of unexposed lightly raced horses in the race and my filly has a bit of experience now so it’s a Group Two race and why not? What have we got to lose?”

King’s Ginger, a well-bred daughter of Kingman, is set make her debut in Friday’s opener and when asked if she’d been showing ability at home the trainer added: “She has a bit and has really done well in the last month. She has really come forward and I hope she’ll run a nice race.”