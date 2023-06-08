“It would be lovely if Sea Silk Road could win the race on Saturday.”

“Haydock was the place where Lester had his first winner and rode his last winner so there is no more appropriate venue to have a race run in his memory.

Haggas said: “I think it is a great honour that officials at Haydock Park have named the race in memory of Lester. The family are absolutely thrilled.

Having claimed the race last year with subsequent Group One scorer Sea La Rosa, the Classic-winning trainer, who is married to Piggott’s daughter Maureen, hopes Sea Silk Road can follow in her hoofprints and open her account for the campaign.

Piggott rode both his first and last British winners at Haydock Park. Aged just 12, his first winner was on The Chase in 1948 while his last came aged 58 aboard Palacegate Jack in 1994. Both victories are immortalised in a bronze by Willie Newton entitled ‘Start To Finish’ at the racecourse.

The Pinnacle Stakes has been renamed in memory of his late father-in-law, who passed away aged 86 in Switzerland last May, and Haggas runs Sea Silk Road in a bid to secure the Group Three prize.

After winning her first two starts last season Sea Silk Road then found only subsequent Irish Oaks heroine Magical Lagoon too strong on her Pattern race debut in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Although Sea Silk Road, a 6/1 chance on Saturday with sponsors Sky Bet, only beat one home on her return to action back at Group Two level in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at York last month, Haggas is confident she will prove better than that effort on her return to a mile and a half.

He added: “She is a filly that has not yet won a Group race but she won a Listed race last year and was second in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

“Her run in the Ribblesdale was terrific and the filly that beat her, Magical Lagoon, won the Irish Oaks afterwards so it turned out the form of that race, at the time, was quite good.

“First time out this year in the Middleton they went too slow for her over that extended mile and a quarter and she didn’t really relax.

“She has come forwards for that run though and going back to a mile and a half I think will suit her.

“The Gosden (John and Thady) horse Mimikyu ran a very good race at York last time out and I think she will be quite hard to beat even with her penalty but we are hopeful she will go well.”

Sea La Rosa climbed the ranks following her victory in the race 12 months ago after securing Group Two wins in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood and Prix de Pomone at Deauville before adding the Group One Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp to her name.

While Sea Silk Road has a way to go to match those achievements Haggas is optimistic she can find plenty of improvement as the season progresses.

He added: “Sea La Rosa got better and better last season having gone through the handicap system as a three year old the year before.

“She just seemed to improve all last year and hopefully this filly can do the same.

“I would have liked to have seen Sea Silk Road run a bit better on her first start but she should still be competitive on Saturday.”

3:00pm Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 175y

1 (4) Mimikyu 4 9 7 Mr George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden Frankie Dettori

2 (5) Modaara 4 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian David Egan

3 (6) Nachtrose (IRE) 4 9 2 Stall Nizza P. Schiergen Germany Rene Piechulek

4 (3) Poptronic 4 9 2 David & Yvonne Blunt K. R. Burke Sam James

5 (1) Sea Silk Road (IRE) 4 9 2 Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas Tom Marquand

6 (2) Time Lock 4 9 2 Juddmonte Harry & Roger Charlton Ryan Moore

Sky Bet odds: