William Derby: Melbourne Cup blog

William Derby, York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, is out in Melbourne for the Spring Carnival and gives his reaction following the Race That Stops A Nation.

An Englishman wins the Melbourne Cup! But not with an international raider but rather Australian-based David Eustace, brother of Harry and son of James, who is making a big name for himself alongside trainer business partner Ciaron Maher. Gold Trip lumped top weight to win the $8m Melbourne Cup and unleash a wave of emotion from his connections as the huge Flemington crowd screamed home the Aussie winner.

Ciaron and David were rather coy in the build up to the race when asked exactly how many horses they train. This reminded me of a Mick Easterby phrase when asked a similar question “I don’t know, but I’d know if one were missing!” Reports are Ciaron and David have over 600 racehorses in their care. However, none will be more cherished tonight than this French-bred five-year-old who previously had only won one race in 15 starts and was exported from France last year for an eye-watering $2m. When he missed his engagement in last year’s Cox Plate at the last minute that might have seemed a rash purchase. However, his close second in Caulfield Cup last month suggested he had a live chance in The Cup and so it proved. The sharp showers and rain-softened ground will not have helped the British based runners but Deauville Legend ran well to finish fourth, so collecting $350k. Cup Day started with a packed raceday special 9.30am train from Flinders Station direct to Flemington Station in the shadow of the vast grandstands. Even the station announcer was hyping up the tannoy and giving tips alongside platform announcements. With the first of the ten race card due off 10.45am, the Aussies were wasting no time by getting on track early, dressed up and buzzing for the day ahead of racing, fashion and music. The vast Flemington site with its array of four generations of grandstand, numerous hospitality marquees, car boot parties and sprawling picnics was teaming with activity and colour. The two-year hiatus of not being able to attend the Cup during the pandemic seemed only to strengthen the determination to enjoy the day to the full.

The Flemington parade ring on Melbourne Cup day

Unlike last Saturday’s Derby card with its three Group 1s, today was all about one race - the Cup itself. The hour long gap between the previous race and the Race That Stops a Nation was filled with a relentless ratcheting up of the atmosphere with the ceremonial arrival of the Melbourne Cup trophy to the parade ring met by gospel choirs singing Down Under, a sea of flags and then the Australian National Anthem. By the time the 22 runners launched out of the starting gate, such was the fervour that Flemington could threaten the decibel meter of the Cheltenham Roar. As with all great race-callers, Matt Hill’s race commentary built to a crescendo and the wall of sound that hits the runners as they entered the home straight was deafening. The big screen then zoomed in on Gold Trip’s stable staff team who were understandably going bananas! Their infectious celebrations seemed to permeate the Flemington punters whether they backed the 20-1 shot or not.

The emotional post race interview with winning jockey Mark Zahra of how he thought his chance of winning a Melbourne Cup winner had gone when he missed out on the winning ride on Verry Elleegant last year served to affirm the feeling of reward for perseverance in life and sport giving a second chance. The hail storm after the Cup presentations did not deter the faithful from staying for a ground bouncing performance from Hot Dub Time Machine (I was unfamiliar with their work but soon caught on) as dusk fell on a very special day in this country’s DNA. I am hugely appreciative of the opportunity to attend one of the great occasions in global sport. The welcome and fellowship shown make this such an enjoyable, compelling and fun event that is part of Australia’s DNA. At the centre of it all is the thoroughbred racehorse and the fact that, world over, people are passionate about celebrating them race and compete.