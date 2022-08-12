Buick is currently 31 winners ahead of nearest rival Hollie Doyle with just over two months of the season remaining, with the winner crowned at QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 15th October.

However, the 34-year-old is under no illusions of the size of the task ahead as he dreams of a first Champion Jockey title.

“It’s always nice to reach 100 winners this early in the season. I am always aiming to ride as many winners as I can but hitting 100 is certainly nice. There is plenty left of the season, and I have to keep looking ahead,” Buick said.

“No matter the size of the margin, it doesn’t change how competitive it is. You have to be focused on what you’re doing, there is plenty of other important things going on and I just need to keep going and stay focused on trying to get more winners.”