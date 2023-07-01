William Buick in for Emily Upjohn ride in Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 8

The 34-year-old will pick up the ride aboard Emily Upjohn in the mile and a quarter Group One on Saturday 8th July after her regular rider Frankie Dettori lost an appeal on Thursday for a nine-day riding ban.

It will not be the first time Buick has attempted to secure Group One glory for part owners Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber after steering the likes of The Fugue and Dar Re Me to top-level victories during his stint as stable jockey to Gosden.

Emily Upjohn currently heads the market at 10/11 with race sponsor Coral. Coral has backed the contest since 1976 - making it the longest-running Group One sponsorship in the world.

In order to get acquainted with the daughter of Sea The Stars, the Classic winning rider, partnered her in a racecourse gallop alongside Betfred Oaks winner Soul Sister and last year’s Park Hill Stakes heroine Mimikyu at Newmarket’s July Course this morning.

Working over a mile the trio passed the post all within a couple of lengths of each other much to the delight of Gosden, who trains Emily Upjohn in partnership with his son Thady.

Gosden senior, who teamed up with Buick to win the 2012 renewal of the race with Nathaniel, said: “I’m very pleased with her. She is very laid back in the mornings but I’m very happy with her and William was happy with her. I was pleased with all three fillies' work.

“Mimikyu always works well but the other two are always a bit more laid back about life but I’m pleased with them. Emily Upjohn is bright and happy and William is pleased with her.

“There is no final decision where Soul Sister goes at this stage but Emily Upjohn is on course for the Eclipse next weekend and Mimikyu is in a couple of places.

“The owners talked after the appeal hadn’t worked out for Frankie and they wanted William and it makes total sense. The owners all know each other well and the fact that William didn’t have a ride in the race made it easy.

“William sat on her for the first time today, but it is not the same as riding her in a race, however they are all top professional jockeys. It is very frustrating for Frankie however.”