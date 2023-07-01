William Buick in for Emily Upjohn ride in Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 8

John Gosden has booked William Buick to ride Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse and the pair got to know each other on Saturday morning.
The 34-year-old will pick up the ride aboard Emily Upjohn in the mile and a quarter Group One on Saturday 8th July after her regular rider Frankie Dettori lost an appeal on Thursday for a nine-day riding ban.
It will not be the first time Buick has attempted to secure Group One glory for part owners Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber after steering the likes of The Fugue and Dar Re Me to top-level victories during his stint as stable jockey to Gosden.
Emily Upjohn currently heads the market at 10/11 with race sponsor Coral. Coral has backed the contest since 1976 - making it the longest-running Group One sponsorship in the world.
In order to get acquainted with the daughter of Sea The Stars, the Classic winning rider, partnered her in a racecourse gallop alongside Betfred Oaks winner Soul Sister and last year’s Park Hill Stakes heroine Mimikyu at Newmarket’s July Course this morning.
Working over a mile the trio passed the post all within a couple of lengths of each other much to the delight of Gosden, who trains Emily Upjohn in partnership with his son Thady.
Gosden senior, who teamed up with Buick to win the 2012 renewal of the race with Nathaniel, said: “I’m very pleased with her. She is very laid back in the mornings but I’m very happy with her and William was happy with her. I was pleased with all three fillies' work.
“Mimikyu always works well but the other two are always a bit more laid back about life but I’m pleased with them. Emily Upjohn is bright and happy and William is pleased with her.
“There is no final decision where Soul Sister goes at this stage but Emily Upjohn is on course for the Eclipse next weekend and Mimikyu is in a couple of places.
“The owners talked after the appeal hadn’t worked out for Frankie and they wanted William and it makes total sense. The owners all know each other well and the fact that William didn’t have a ride in the race made it easy.
“William sat on her for the first time today, but it is not the same as riding her in a race, however they are all top professional jockeys. It is very frustrating for Frankie however.”
Emily Upjohn made an impressive return to action when running out a decisive length and three-quarter winner of the DahlBury Coronation Cup over a mile and a half at Epsom Downs last month.
And despite dropping back in trip Gosden expects the dual Group One winner, who is also owned by Jonathan Shack and Stuart Roden, to be equally as effective over the shorter distance.
If successful, Emily Upjohn would become just the fourth filly or mare to win the Coral-Eclipse after Pebbles (1985), Kooyonga (1992) and Enable (2019).
He added: “She was impressive the other day at Epsom. She has had a good winter and come to herself well.
“We said after the Coronation Cup we were going to go to the Eclipse and that remains the plan. You are just trying to do everything right for the horse.
“She is coming back to a mile and a quarter but the track should suit her as she won her novice there in good style so she has been round there before.
“What I like about her is that she is pretty laid back in the mornings which I think is important as she is a big girl and I don’t want her over doing herself all the time.”
With a small field expected to line up in the race tactics will be crucial, however Gosden has maximum faith in Buick making the correct decisions coming the big day.
He added: “I’ve not had a good look at the field and I’m always interested to see if anything supplements for the race as it can change the whole complexion of the race.
“We got trapped last year with Mishriff down on the rail which is not a good place to be around there when they slow it up as you get boxed in, but I think we will leave it to the jockey that (the tactics).”
