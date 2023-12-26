Ben Linfoot reflects on a dramatic Ladbrokes King George VI Chase where fortune favoured Hewick and not Shishkin after another eventful renewal.
After serene victories for the brilliant Il Est Francais and Constitution Hill it was left to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase for the drama at Kempton on Boxing Day.
And drama is the word. This race is renowned for it. Let’s quickly look through the vaults; it’s nearly 30 years since Barton Bank unseated Adrian Maguire at the last in the King George when miles clear. 10 years after that Kicking King ploughed through the final fence before a wayward Santa hurled himself out of the way before the winning line. Kauto Star had his last obstacle moments himself amongst five glorious victories.
Perhaps there is something in the air and now you can add poor old Shishkin to the list, as well. The dreaded Timeform squiggle was attached to this horse’s name going into the King George after he refused to race at Ascot last time and that reluctance at the start hung over him again here, but set off he did, thanks to fairly vigorous persuasion from Nico De Boinville.
It was the most animated his jockey got in the saddle, as after being ridden away from the start Nicky Henderson’s horse behaved, and ran, impeccably throughout. Last approaching the first fence, he was upsides leader Frodon by the sixth after a beautiful jump and after the first circuit was complete De Boinville decided to take control.
Going into the turn down the far side was where Shishkin jumped into the lead seven from home. Previous winner Frodon had set a good gallop, but now the baton was passed and Shishkin took it seemingly with glee, bounding over the fourth last with speed as he took lengths away from the chasing Bravemansgame and Allaho.
At this point Hewick was stone last and ridden, but don’t worry about him. He’s trading at 550s in-running on Betfair.
Up front Shishkin dances on. He’s ridden but he’s finding. Shishkin flies over the third from home, taking another length out of Bravemansgame. On his seasonal reappearance, against race-fit rivals, this is glorious. He’s 1.33 in-running on Betfair.
And then the drama. Two lengths clear two out, Shishkin puts in another superb jump but then he slips, a few strides after he lands, stumbling his way out of the slip and sending his hapless rider De Boinville crashing to the turf. There is nothing he can do.
This is where Allaho traded at 1.19 on Betfair. He took up the running after Shishkin’s misfortune, but he’s tired. A slow jump at the last lets in Bravemansgame, trading at a low of 2.1, but he’s tired as well and who is this? It’s Hewick, storming down the outside to pick up the pieces for Gavin Sheehan against all the odds.
They went quick, there was drama, and there’s a fairytale ending, £800 purchase Hewick skinning them all when he looked down and out with the washing before they had even turned into the home straight.
I had to look up who benefitted from Barton Bank’s bad luck. It was the French raider Algan. Hewick might be a bit different. His is a good enough story to be remembered in 30 years’ time. But Shishkin’s slip will be recalled by racing fans for many a year, too.
Final thoughts on the race?
Gavin Sheehan, whip aloft at the line as he stood up in his stirrups, is on a remarkable run. This was Hewick’s day, but I have my doubts as to whether he has the speed or the class for a Gold Cup. Still, as bargain buys go, this one must go close to topping the lot.
Good runs from Allaho and Bravemansgame, but neither looked to be operating at peak form here. Their excellent trainers have their work to do to get more Grade 1s out of this pair.
The Real Whacker needs an even more serious test of stamina to shine. We haven’t seen anywhere near the best of him, yet, in two starts this season.
And then there’s Shishkin. Poor old Shishkin. It looked like this was going to be his day. It was not to be, but we saw all of the talent and none of the quirks, just misfortune, on King George day at Kempton, so perhaps his own day in the sun - in the Cheltenham Gold Cup - is still to come.
