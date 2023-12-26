After serene victories for the brilliant Il Est Francais and Constitution Hill it was left to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase for the drama at Kempton on Boxing Day.

And drama is the word. This race is renowned for it. Let’s quickly look through the vaults; it’s nearly 30 years since Barton Bank unseated Adrian Maguire at the last in the King George when miles clear. 10 years after that Kicking King ploughed through the final fence before a wayward Santa hurled himself out of the way before the winning line. Kauto Star had his last obstacle moments himself amongst five glorious victories.

Perhaps there is something in the air and now you can add poor old Shishkin to the list, as well. The dreaded Timeform squiggle was attached to this horse’s name going into the King George after he refused to race at Ascot last time and that reluctance at the start hung over him again here, but set off he did, thanks to fairly vigorous persuasion from Nico De Boinville.

It was the most animated his jockey got in the saddle, as after being ridden away from the start Nicky Henderson’s horse behaved, and ran, impeccably throughout. Last approaching the first fence, he was upsides leader Frodon by the sixth after a beautiful jump and after the first circuit was complete De Boinville decided to take control.

Going into the turn down the far side was where Shishkin jumped into the lead seven from home. Previous winner Frodon had set a good gallop, but now the baton was passed and Shishkin took it seemingly with glee, bounding over the fourth last with speed as he took lengths away from the chasing Bravemansgame and Allaho.

At this point Hewick was stone last and ridden, but don’t worry about him. He’s trading at 550s in-running on Betfair.

Up front Shishkin dances on. He’s ridden but he’s finding. Shishkin flies over the third from home, taking another length out of Bravemansgame. On his seasonal reappearance, against race-fit rivals, this is glorious. He’s 1.33 in-running on Betfair.

And then the drama. Two lengths clear two out, Shishkin puts in another superb jump but then he slips, a few strides after he lands, stumbling his way out of the slip and sending his hapless rider De Boinville crashing to the turf. There is nothing he can do.