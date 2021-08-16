Dermot Weld’s mare is seeking to defend the crown she won at Keeneland 12 months ago, and will again be ridden by Colin Keane.

Aidan O’Brien has two contenders in the shape of Japan and Broome, after electing to run Love in the Filly & Mare Turf.

Japan has been drawn in 14 under Ryan Moore, with Broome and Frankie Dettori in eight.

Further strong European representation comes in the shape of Roger Varian’s Prix Vermeille heroine Teona, drawn in 12 and to be ridden by David Egan.