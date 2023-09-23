Who will end the season as the star three-year-old?

“It’s up for grabs now” roared commentator Brian Moore just as Michael Thomas slipped the ball past a despairing Bruce Grobbelaar to win Arsenal the most dramatic of titles in the final seconds of injury time at Anfield back in the spring of 1989. Now I’m not suggesting the battle to be crowned Timeform’s top three-year-old of 2023 is quite on the same plane but you wouldn’t like to call it as September turns to October and the leading protagonists head for what is likely to be their final races of the campaign. Six pounds covers the top five in the table at the moment and three contenders could clash at ParisLongchamp next week. Top of the shop is Arc favourite Ace Impact on 129p, a pound clear of his nearest pursuer and a pound shy of the 130 bracket that marks a horse out as top class on the Timeform scale. The 'p' suggests he’ll get there. He’s five from five after all having won a Chantilly Listed race in May before taking his form to new level when running a widening three-and-a-half lengths clear of Big Rock et al in the French Derby next time. He was a 9/1 chance there but odds-on when he added the Group Two Prix Guillaume D’Ornano to is CV, value for much more than the three-quarters-of-a-length winning margin over Al Riffa. He has a potent turn of foot and a favourite’s chance in Paris. He wins there and the leader might not be for catching.

Older horses Hukum and Westover, who fought out that epic finish to the King George, offer rock-solid form to rate the Arc through but there are two potential other members of the Classic generation who could elevate themselves into the game’s elite while the Yorkshire puddings are rising next Sunday. Meet Continuous (124) – oh you already did at Doncaster last Saturday. That Leger win marked him out as a colt who would be a growing force in middle-distance races next season. But what about two weeks' later? ‘The lads’ will decide whether to roll the dice and stump up the necessary supplementary fee to find out and will do so with the knowledge of the awful record Leger winners – and Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old colts – have in the race. But faint heart never won a fair lady – or an Arc – and when you have no obvious other card to play why not throw this one in the middle of the table? He’s on a roll right now and it’s not obvious what the ceiling of his ability is. Then there’s another French-trained colt in Feed The Flame who actually misses out on our top ten with his rating of 121. He was fourth in the French Derby, looking like that test was his bare minimum, a fact underlined by his next start in the Grand Prix de Paris back at ParisLongchamp. He was very good that day, producing a strong run in the final 50 yards that swept him past Adelaide River and Soul Sister to the Group One bounty. Pascal Bary’s charge wasn’t as good in the Prix Niel last time, looking undercooked and given too much to do behind Fantastic Moon. He needs to find more to win the big race and claim top spot – but if he’s going to do it anywhere it will be at this track. So the Arc is the most likely race to decide where the champion gong goes at the end of the year.

Auguste Rodin beats King Of Steel to win the Betfred Derby

Auguste Rodin (128) is joint-second in the list. He’s boarding a plane this fall to head to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Turf. A peak Auguste would win that – but would there be enough strength in depth to the contest to take that number higher? It would have to come from Europe given the lack of depth among the home team in that division. King Of Steel (126) is an interesting lurker who has one more dance left in him this term – but which one? It might be California, it might be Paris, it might be Ascot for the QIPCO Champion Stakes. That might be the one. Especially if the settled spell of weather that is set to usher in October decides to hang around for a bit. That would mean Mostahdaf could run. He brings a mighty number with him and if he sweeps past him down the home straight in Berkshire, well King Of Steel would be bound for top spot – surely – despite spending much of the campaign falling just short in the biggest races. But there are a lot ifs there. And there are less for Paddington who on 128 is the danger to the Arc protagonists in the race to be champion three-year-old. He couldn’t get to grips with the freewheeling Mostahdaf on quick ground in the Juddmonte International but his remarkable winning sequence up to that point did much to rescue the current campaign. Now talk of the second Iron Horse has died down but freshened up, back to a mile, he has the potential to be the star turn of Champions Day in the QIPCO Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.