Pedigree expert Laura Joy reflects on the recent Classic trials at Newbury and Newmarket and highlights the key things to note.

With the serious 'Guineas trials' now behind us, it's time for a look at who is likely to run and who has the pedigree to power out of the dip and up the Rowley Mile hill into the history books.... PERFECT POWER (Ardad – Sagely by Frozen Power)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

From the first crop of Ardad, Middle Park winner Perfect Power took one step closer in Saturday’s Greenham to bucking the trend of Middle Park winners in the 2000 Guineas. Stepping up to 7f for the first time, this dual 6f Group 1 winning two year old did “nearly everything right” per his jockey Christophe Soumillon. With the exception of challenging his world class pilot on the way to post, Perfect Power settled beautifully, showed a smart turn of foot and hit the line hard in Newbury’s Greenham stakes. His dam Sagely stayed 1m2f and is a daughter of German 2000 Guineas winner Frozen Power but it’s further back in his family where the real stamina lies. From the family of Shastye, dam of Japan, Mogul and Secret Gesture, there is ample encouragement to try a mile. Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Sagamix features too and he will need to have an influence as there’s no escaping the influence of Ardad and his sire Kodiac. Ardad was an out and out sprinter, Kodiac is notoriously a speed sire, and Perfect Power’s juvenile career included a Norfolk Stakes win over 5f. There’s speed in abundance here on top of a very classy middle-distance family. Whether connections will be able to resist the temptation to attempt a mile in the 2000 Guineas remains to be seen. On pedigree it’s hard to draw any conclusion as to which side will dominate but there is enough stamina there to say it’s worth a go.

NATIVE TRAIL (Oasis Dream – Needleleaf by Observatory)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The undisputed Champion Two Year Old colt of 2021 returned with a facile win in Newmarket’s Craven Stakes, won in 2021 by the same connections 2000 Guineas second Master of the Seas. Unbeaten in five starts, Native Trail is from a classy Juddmonte family including Group 1 sprinter African Rose as well as the dam of Calyx. His damsire Observatory progressed from two to three and excelled over 8f. Though Oasis Dream is predominantly associated with sprinters, he is more than capable of getting high class milers and given Native Trail’s style of racing, there’s every chance he will improve as he steps up to the Guineas trip. It’s difficult and foolish to attempt to find chinks in his undefeated armour, but if you must it would be his customary flat spot as he changes gear. He will no doubt go off favourite for the race and his rivals will be aware of his whereabouts throughout the contest. His pace once he gets rolling is rapid, but he needs space and time to do it and in a full Guineas field, that’s just about the only possible challenge he will need to overcome. If he shows up in the same form he showed last Wednesday, it’s hard to see him being beaten.

WILD BEAUTY (Frankel – Tulips by Pivotal)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Busy at two making seven starts in all, Wild Beauty came into the Fred Darling Stakes as one of the more exposed rivals. Already a Grade 1 winner in Canada, in hindsight it’s a surprise she didn’t go off favourite for this Group 3 affair. With subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Fillies winner Pizza Bianca behind her on that occasion, her form was solid and her stable’s form couldn’t be hotter. Having stayed a mile as a two year old, it’s no surprise she got better the further she went on this occasion. One of the first to come under pressure before the 2f pole, she was only hitting top gear at the line and will most definitely be seen to better effect over further. That’s not to say she wasn’t impressive, but her pedigree eludes to that theory as well. From an exceptionally deep family that features St Leger winner Mastery, Coral Eclipse winner Mukhadram, she’s by recently crowned Champion sire Frankel. Her dam Tulips is by Pivotal meaning she is bred on the same cross as Cracksman. Possessing a potent mix of speed and stamina, this filly enhanced her 1000 Guineas claims, but has done her Oaks chances no harm as well. Her sporting connections were victorious in the Derby with a son of Frankel as well as 2000 Guineas fifth Masar and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Oaks was the real target for Wild Beauty.

CACHET (Aclaim – Poyle Sophie by Teofilo)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!