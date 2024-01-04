Who are the most impressive novice hurdlers and can anything beat Galopin Des Champs? Our experts have their say

Some of our experts reflect on the National Hunt season so far and answer five key half-term questions on the back of the festive action.

The novice hurdling division has yet to really catch fire with only Ballyburn shorter than 5/1 in the antepost lists for Cheltenham. Has anything blown you away at this stage?

Tony McFadden: It's hard to say you've been blown away by a horse who was beaten on their most recent start, but PREADATORS GOLD enhanced his reputation when runner-up in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas and should not be underestimated in future Grade 1 assignments. The winner, Caldwell Potter, was the better horse on the day - for all the six-and-a-half-length margin would have been reduced had the runner-up not blundered at the last - but he had a lot more experience to call on than Predators Gold who had contested only one bumper and a maiden hurdle beforehand It's also worth noting that Predators Gold, who was 38 lengths clear of the third in extremely taxing conditions, has only just turned five, so should still have plenty more to offer, while he has already shown his effectiveness over two miles and two and a half miles.

Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Adam Houghton: It would be stretching the truth to say I’ve been blown away by SLADE STEEL, but there’s certainly been lots to like about his two wins over hurdles thus far. He won his maiden at Naas in impressive fashion, beating a useful yardstick in King of Kingsfield by five and a half lengths, despite the two-mile trip probably being a bare minimum for him. He then showed other likeable qualities when stepping up in class and distance for a Grade 2 at Navan last time, digging deep in very testing conditions to win by half a length. Stamina looks his strong suit and quotes of 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett are of plenty of interest, while I wouldn’t put anyone off a saver for the Ballymore at 14/1. Either way, I’d be sure that Slade Steel has the makings of a Grade 1-calibre novice.

Matt Brocklebank: There's typically one novice hurdler that seriously divides opinion as we're almost always dealing with potential and hype rather than pure performance at this stage. Even in Constitution Hill's year there were people looking to crab him for winning a soft Tolworth on bad ground at Sandown and he went off 9/4 for the Sky Bet Supreme, he wasn't long odds-on. This year, and from the same stable, it looks to be Jeriko Du Reponet who is causing one or two headaches as he's 5/1 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme yet has only been rated 131P with Timeform, compared to a horse like Grade 1 scorer Caldwell Potter, who is twice the price for the Supreme but is a stone superior (147 p) based on what they've achieved on the track. It's a fascinating dilemma and one that keeps punters coming back year after year. Personally, I'm drawn more to the young stayers at this point, especially with a race like the Lawlor's of Naas coming up this weekend, and while he's yet to win a maiden and isn't in the Naas race, MY TRUMP CARD is definitely a horse not to lose faith with. He's a second-season novice having been fourth to Grangeclare West in a Navan maiden at the end of 2022 and I think he's crying out for three miles based on his bumper efforts and recent second (to I Will Be Baie) back over hurdles at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day. He came miles clear of the third, just done for speed over the final two obstacles, and looks a serious stayer in the making.

Is there a novice chaser you feel could be underestimated heading in the big spring festivals?

Tony McFadden: Like many from the Henry de Bromhead stable, MONTY'S STAR has quickly made up into a better chaser than hurdler and it would be little surprise were he to develop into a contender for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase or National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Monty's Star is a half-brother to the stable's top-class chaser Monalee and he emulated his sibling by winning a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Clonmel a month prior to the Cheltenham Festival. He didn't fare anywhere near so well at the Festival itself, pulling up in the Albert Bartlett after coming off the bridle a long way out, but that contest was a very different test to anything he had faced previously so is easy enough to overlook. Monty's Star shaped with encouragement when third behind Corbetts Cross and Three Card Brag in a good-quality beginners' chase at Fairyhouse on his chasing debut and he then reversed the form with the runner-up at Punchestown on New Year's Eve, impressing with his assured jumping. That solid technique will stand him in good stead and there's more to come from this unexposed stayer.

Adam Houghton: AFFORDALE FURY has been out of action since shaping as if amiss in a Grade 2 at Punchestown in November and I must confess that I’ve not heard any updates about his wellbeing since. That makes him a rather risky proposition for races like the National Hunt Chase and Brown Advisory, but we’re being compensated with odds of 16/1 and 33/1, respectively. Don’t forget how good he looked when making a successful chasing debut at Galway in October, nor his useful form as a novice hurdler last season when he was runner-up in the Albert Bartlett, just a length behind leading Brown Advisory fancy Stay Away Fay.

Matt Brocklebank: It's not been plain sailing by any means and he was 'never travelling' according to connections when pulled-up in the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day, but GIOVINCO remains a lovely young horse and one to keep in mind going forward. I've no idea what the immediate plans are but there's no question he has bundles of ability and I'm pretty convinced Lucinda Russell will find the key again and get the best out of him before the season is out. He's been eased to a mark of 146 now so a quality handicap chase might come under consideration at some stage, having already won a handicap quite easily off 143 at Aintree earlier in the campaign.

What’s the one race you look forward to most of all between January and mid-March?

Tony McFadden: The Dublin Racing Festival has quickly established itself as one the premier meetings of the season and there's plenty to enjoy over the two days at Leopardstown, including eight Grade 1s. The race I most look forward to changes each year depending on how competitive the contests are, but the two-mile Grade 1 novice hurdle should be a cracker this season given how open the division looks.

Adam Houghton: The Clarence House Chase at Ascot is a standalone Grade 1 which has delivered some heavyweight clashes in recent years, unique for British National Hunt racing full stop, not just for this stage of the season. The thrilling battle between Shishkin and Energumene in 2022 was a race for the ages, while last year’s clash – at Cheltenham after the original fixture was abandoned – between Energumene and Edwardstone promised plenty before both were trumped in the race itself by Editeur du Gite. As for the 2024 edition, it has all the makings of another cracker with El Fabiolo and Jonbon set to put their Champion Chase credentials to the test with round three of their own personal battle...

Matt Brocklebank: The DRF aside, I suppose the obvious one would have to be the Clarence House which has served up some absolute belters over the years and could see Jonbon versus El Fabiolo again if all goes well with that pair. 'Trials Day' at Cheltenham towards the end of January comes with a pinch of salt these days but I do love the big novices' handicap chase on that card. Stage Star beat Datsalrightgino in the race last year and subsequent Festival Plate second Imperial Alcazar won it in 2022 with Simply The Betts beating Imperial Aura the year before - that pair both going on to success at the big meeting in March. It's obviously a fantastic place to target a promising novice chaser and those who are entered up at the end of the month will be worth a look in the antepost lists too when the time comes.

It feels there may still be one or two significant hands to be played in the three-mile hurdling ranks… What’s your take on the division?

Tony McFadden: I've no strong view but TEAHUPOO looked better than ever when overhauling Impaire et Passe in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse and that rival didn't harm the form when running well behind State Man in the Matheson Hurdle at Christmas. Teahupoo is seemingly at his best with plenty of cut in the ground, and while there's nothing connections can do about the weather the decision to send him straight to the Festival is probably a boost to the horse's chance given his exceptional record when fresh. He was only beaten three-quarters of a length and a nose when third in last year's race and, having just turned seven, is probably going to arrive at Cheltenham as an improved model this time.

Adam Houghton: It’s far from an original opinion, but I’d be feeling very satisfied with my hand if I was in the Robcour camp. Dual Hatton’s Grace winner TEAHUPOO appeals as the most likely winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle at this stage, but I don’t think Irish Point is all that far behind after he carried the same colours to an emphatic win when trying three miles for the first time at Leopardstown over Christmas. Irish Point could be aimed at Aintree instead – a sign of confidence in Teahupoo perhaps? – but Stayers’ Hurdles are by no means easily won. Why risk leaving one behind due to misfortune or underperformance on the day when you have potentially the second-best horse in the division standing in his box at home?

Matt Brocklebank: The French-based multiple Grade 1 winner Theleme is having a Flat prep on the turf before being aimed at the Stayers' Hurdle and, given what Il Est Francais produced at Kempton on Boxing Day, you'd have to take him seriously, particularly if the ground comes up very soft on the third day of the Festival. Soft ground would also play to the strengths of Teahupoo, while the likes of Impaire Et Passe and Ahoy Senor would be interesting if aimed towards the Stayers' rather than the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup/Ryanair respectively. CRAMBO looked the obvious one to inject a little new blood into the category ahead of the Long Walk at Ascot so it was good to see him go and deliver on his return to top-class competition. He is improving rapidly now by the looks of things and doesn't appear as ground dependent as some which may be a help by the spring. There's a spot of 10/1 about him which should look decent business come the day as he's reportedly heading straight to the Festival.

Are the Irish Gold Cup and Cheltenham Gold Cup as cut-and-dried as many people expect now following Galopin Des Champs’ thrilling win in the Savills?

Tony McFadden: Galopin des Champs was hugely impressive at Leopardstown but I thought SHISHKIN was set to run out a convincing winner of the King George prior to his unfortunate stumble soon after the second-last, and he looks like a serious opponent for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. There are clearly some doubts around Shishkin's temperament after his refusal at Ascot, plus a rather laboured effort in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last year, but it's hard to dispute that he's a top-class talent on a going day. When at his best he's proved strong in the finish, regardless of the trip, and I think he'll cope with the longer distance of the Gold Cup. I had Corach Rambler on my radar as one likely to be suited by the Gold Cup test who could get involved at a big price. His task looks a lot tougher now than a couple of weeks ago following the big efforts posted by Galopin des Champs and Shishkin, but I'd still be more positive about him than many others at double-figure prices.

Adam Houghton: Yes. GALOPIN DES CHAMPS is likely to come up against a very similar group of horses in the Irish Gold Cup and I’d expect the same outcome at a track where he clearly excels, albeit a gut-busting, 23-length win might not be the order of the day with Cheltenham just around the corner. As for the blue riband itself, that looks potentially his toughest yet with one old foe (Fastorslow) and one new rival (Shishkin) promising to provide stern opposition, but I’d expect Galopin des Champs to prove equal to the challenge if he is truly what I think he is – the best staying chaser since Kauto Star.