Stage Star survives a mistake at the last to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Stage Star

Who are Harry Cobden's best chances at the Cheltenham Festival?

By Sporting Life
14:30 · SUN February 25, 2024

Harry Cobden has nominated the horses he thinks are his best chances of hitting the bullseye at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Cobden enjoyed two winners at the big meeting at last year and it is those returning Festival heroes, both trained by boss Paul Nicholls, he feels are his most likely source of success again this time around.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, the number one jockey at Ditcheat said: "I think it's hard to split Stage Star and Stay Away Fay.

"I thought that Ryanair cut up a little bit. Obviously, Stage Star flopped last time but if he was going there straight on the back of his Paddy Power (Gold Cup) run then he'd be favourite.

"And Stay Away Fay, Paul's certain we haven't seen the best of him and if we can get him fitter and better - and I thought he'd come on a lot for his run at Cheltenham last time - he's a horse that'll be going there with a great chance."

Harry Cobden celebrates on Stay Away Fay
Harry Cobden celebrates on Stay Away Fay

Title-seeking Cobden, who rode a Kempton double on Saturday courtesy of Golden Son in the handicap chase and Kalif Du Berlais in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, also anticipates Bravemansgame running well again in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Last year's runner-up has so far this season finished second in the Charlie Hall Chase, Betfair Chase and King George VI Chase when last seen on Boxing Day.

His rider reported: "He's massively over-priced and I thought he felt as good as ever when I schooled him on Tuesday morning. Galopin Des Champs isn't unbeatable, I know he's a very short price but it wouldn't surprise me if he was beaten again.

"Bravemansgame is Mister Consistent, and his run in the King George was good but he'd run at Haydock 29 days before. He's going straight to March, will be good and fresh and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran a good race."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

