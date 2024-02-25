Cobden enjoyed two winners at the big meeting at last year and it is those returning Festival heroes, both trained by boss Paul Nicholls, he feels are his most likely source of success again this time around.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, the number one jockey at Ditcheat said: "I think it's hard to split Stage Star and Stay Away Fay.

"I thought that Ryanair cut up a little bit. Obviously, Stage Star flopped last time but if he was going there straight on the back of his Paddy Power (Gold Cup) run then he'd be favourite.

"And Stay Away Fay, Paul's certain we haven't seen the best of him and if we can get him fitter and better - and I thought he'd come on a lot for his run at Cheltenham last time - he's a horse that'll be going there with a great chance."