The Cunningham File | Whipping up a storm

Graham Cunningham tackles a range of subjects in this week's file, from whip issues to Barney Curley to increasingly tricky decisions for Ryan Moore.

Cook report a recipe for problems

No whips allowed at Monmouth Park

Unease often sets in when someone starts a sentence with “Let’s be honest.” And when what follows paints a highly contentious topic as crystal clear then alarm bells ring out loud and clear. To clarify, the Racing Post’s Chris Cook used his Thursday Front Runner missive to inform readers that riders at this summer’s Monmouth Park meeting will be forbidden from using whips to make horses go faster due to a ruling by the New Jersey Racing Commission. “Let’s be honest, it would be nothing but a pleasure to get rid of an item that has been a regular cause of controversy and red tape,” said Cook. Having spent untold hours writing and talking about the role of the whip when the debate was at its height over a decade ago I try hard not to revisit the issue. But in this case, I’ll make an exception. Racing has gone every inch as far as it needs to on this issue. The whip (I refuse to call it a Pro Cush) itself has been modified to cause minimal discomfort; the number of times it can be used has been severely restricted; and, even though jockeys are held to a significantly more demanding standard than ever before, the number of transgressions has decreased dramatically. Cook concedes that he still has “a nagging sense that the whip may be totally necessary if what we want to see is the best, most exciting, competitive racing.” And he’s dead right. The call and response element of brave horse and skilful rider straining every sinew remains at the core of racing’s appeal and the thought of it being stripped from the sport to appeal to the sensibilities of a wider audience is the polar opposite of a pleasant prospect. It’s bad enough when those with scant knowledge of what goes into helping a 1200lb thoroughbred maximise its racing potential wade into this issue. But, let’s be honest, when high-class operators like Cookie bend to the notion that the whip has had its day then we really are in the wires.

Crisis – what Economic Crisis?

The debate over prize money in British racing rumbles on, with Arena Racing Company under fire from Keep Owners In Racing and ARC firing back to deny that owners are getting, how shall we say this, shafted. For all the good intentions of those at the sharp end – and some highly capable people are working hard on the problem – it’s a sobering thought that the best Britain can do is tinker at the margins. And a trip to Hamilton this week provided an opportunity to see one of the galloping poster girls of Britain’s prize money problems. Alan Berry’s Economic Crisis has been toiling at British racing’s northern coalface for more than a decade, never achieving a BHA rating higher than 77 but showing remarkable durability to win 17 races from 152 starts in the colours of assorted owners. It’s hard to put a price on the pleasure those owners have gained seeing the hardy chestnut mare rack up a hatful of wins at Hamilton and Musselburgh. But it’s not hard to assess her running costs compared to what she has earned through ten years of honest toil. With 36 placings to go with her 17 successes, the twelve-year-old has collected career earnings of a little over £112,000. That figure is surely substantially less than what she must have cost to keep in training and, by way of a terrifying comparison, it’s also over six grand less than connections of former Gosden galloper Tsar received for winning just one midweek handicap at Happy Valley on Wednesday. Having seen the HK model working at first hand, I remain full of admiration for British owners who continue to invest in a sport where the risk/reward ratio is so perilous. Everyone agrees that something has to give. In the meantime, it’s tempting to bend a phrase well known to fans of 1970’s politics and soft rock alike: Crisis? What Economic Crisis?

Time to backtrack on Barney the Bandit

Racing mourns the passing of Barney Curley

Which side of the fence were you on with the late Barney Curley? The man himself told Nick Luck that he thought people were split evenly between “isn’t he great” and “that is some bandit” during a 2019 interview in which he also revealed that he once had French ace Manduro under his secretive wing. I had Barney pegged firmly in bandit country, marvelling at how a bloke averaging a few low-grade wins a year could strike such a deep chord with the punting public and wondering why those same people lionised him for precision gambles designed to keep Joe and Joanne Public in the dark as long as possible. For goodness’ sake, I didn’t even warm to him that much when he took a verbal flamethrower to the hapless McCririck, Harvey and Chapman without drawing breath in that epic 2005 Folkestone rant. But only a fool refuses to revise a position when good judges state their case and Curley’s confidants have painted him in a rare light since his passing this week. The Racing Post website bracketed eleven – yes, you read that right – separate Curley pieces together through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Frankie Dettori described his late mentor as “a great man who cared deeply about other people’s lives,” while Jamie Spencer touched on Curley’s renowned charity work as a way of highlighting that he “had a heart the size of the universe.”

Tom Queally was clearly emotional as he outlined how much of an impact Curley has had on his career in an interview with Jason Weaver on Sky Sports Racing, while RP chief Alan Byrne, who can spot a wrong ‘un at fifty paces, described him as “a man who had an outsize influence on the lives of so many people.” It’s not often you can say “there’ll never be another like him” and be sure you’re on solid ground – but such is the case with BJ Curley. His is a legacy unlikely to be repeated. And yet, for all the mischievous hints of a Cambridgeshire tilt, I still suspect the mighty Manduro would have ended up as part of a Plumpton plot had he remained under the care of Barney & Friends for the duration!

Life of Ryan getting tricky after latest G1 reverse

Ryan Moore has another tough decision to make

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. The old proverb doesn’t stretch to being tricked six times on the spin but the occupational hazard that plagues Ryan Moore reared its head again in Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas. Said hazard relates to Moore’s ability to land on the right one when Aidan O’Brien runs two or more in G1 company. Ryan’s aim was deadly accurate for most of 2019 as he chose correctly in partnering Circus Maximus, Japan (twice), Ten Sovereigns, Magical, Fairyland and Love to score at the top level. But splitting aces has always involved an element of risk and Moore’s hot streak has turned distinctly chilly since Love bolted up in last year’s Oaks. Loyalty to Japan cost him dear as Seamie Heffernan drove Magical to a second Irish Champion Stakes win, while Frankie Dettori landed the Dewhurst on St Mark’s Basilica after Moore chose Wembley. Pierre-Charles Boudot played supersub as Order Of Australia thwarted Circus Maximus in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, while Dettori and Heffernan have capitalised again in two versions of the 1,000 this spring as Mother Earth and Empress Josephine proved too good for the Moore-ridden Santa Barbara and Joan of Arc. The team comes first has long been a Coolmore mantra and Moore’s phlegmatic nature makes him perfectly placed to handle the sort of frustrations most riders can only dream of having to deal with. Still, it must be tough to keep looking on the bright side of life when your run of outs - when forced to choose in top contests - stretches to six major prizes worth well over £2m in winning prize money.

AVD the one that got away And, as Epsom looms, so does Moore’s annual riddle of how to identify the ace in Aidan’s typically powerful Cazoo Derby pack. Moore won’t have lost a minute’s sleep over choosing runner-up Cliffs Of Moher ahead of shock winner Wings Of Eagles in 2017, nor could he have been expected to foresee that Serpentine would freak out last year on a day when he sided with Mogul from another Ballydoyle sextet.

But 2019 was the one that got away. Aidan came loaded for bear that year – with seven runners including the high-class Japan, Circus Maximus, Sovereign and Broome – but most pre-race talk was of Sir Dragonet and Anthony Van Dyck. Anthony was the highest rated horse in the field with a BHA mark of 118 after a smooth Lingfield trial win under Moore, while Sir Dragonet was in the ‘could be anything’ bracket after running away with the Chester Vase on just his second start. The decision to opt for potential over proven form backfired as that man Heffernan drove AVD home in an epic five-way photo and Moore faces another ticklish choice this year as he tries to choose between Bolshoi Ballet and High Definition.

Take Your Pick a dangerous game

Bolshoi Ballet under Ryan Moore