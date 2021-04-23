What's the endgame for Palace Pier ahead of his Sandown reappearance?

Ben Linfoot looks ahead to Sandown's stellar Flat meeting on Friday as Palace Pier headlines a star-studded card also featuring the Classic Trial and Gordon Richards Stakes.
The undoubted star of the show when it comes to Sandown’s Friday Flat fare is PALACE PIER.
John & Thady Gosden’s lightly-raced Kingman colt swaggered to a Group One double at Royal Ascot and Deauville as a three-year-old before becoming unstuck in the very soft ground in the QEII on Champions Day, where he lost a shoe when third to proven mudlark The Revenant.
It’s great that he stays in training when plenty of three-year-olds with similar profiles have been packed off to stud, but I wonder what the endgame is with him?
The older miler division is there for the taking in the early part of the campaign and he’s relatively short in the betting for both the Lockinge and the Queen Anne Stakes, so we’ll get a better idea of the direction he’s heading in after those.
Banging heads with a Guineas winner or two in the Sussex Stakes could well be on the agenda depending on how the Classics shape up, but I’d love to see Palace Pier strut his stuff over 10 furlongs at some point and that wouldn’t half add to his value as a stallion.
If he can unleash the wicked turn of foot he’s shown over a mile over a couple of furlongs further he could be a force to be reckoned with in the top mile and a quarter races and he’s bred for it given he’s related to multiple 10f winners.
That’s all for the future, but it’s worth bearing his principal targets in mind when thinking about the present as the Group 2 bet365 Mile is clearly being used as a launchpad for when he has bigger fish to fry.
I’m not suggesting he might be worth laying on Friday, as he has plenty in hand on his rivals and won’t need to be at his best to win this. But reports of him being fresh at home set the alarm bells ringing just a little given his seasonal reappearance comes in a small field against just three runners.
Frankie Dettori will do well to find cover in this and if the race-fit Khuzaam takes to the turf he could well give the odds-on jolly plenty to think about if he’s significantly below his best on his first outing of the campaign.
If they don’t go too quickly and PP settles well despite the tempo, I don’t think they’ll see which way he goes – and that would be some vital experience in the bank with a view to him stepping up in trip, as well.
I can’t wait to see him, but it’s a watching brief for me – and we should learn plenty.
While Palace Pier is the clear standard-setter in the bet365 Mile it’s not as easy to identify the one to beat in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes over 10 furlongs.
Hukum tops the official ratings charts with a number of 114 but that figure was achieved following a comfortable win in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes over 1m5f and a bit and this is a drastic drop in trip for the Leger fifth.
The one with the best form at this distance is EXTRA ELUSIVE, rated 113 now - but he was a couple of pounds higher only two starts ago after a pair of Group 3 victories at Haydock and Windsor last August.
Both of those wins came in small fields following aggressive rides from Hollie Doyle and tactically he could be at an advantage here given he likes to race on the speed just off the leaders.
Rag of the field Winter Reprise could play a crucial role if he’s the only one that goes forward, a likely scenario on the past running styles of the seven runners – although who really knows how Thunderous will be ridden following limited evidence.
Last year’s July Dante winner is one of several unknown quantities in the race, along with Highest Ground, who he beat by a neck at York, and Waldkonig, who in turn was beaten by Sir Michael Stoute’s horse in a Haydock novice last summer.
Any of that trio could improve to win this, indeed, the bookies expect them to as they occupy the top four spots in the betting along with Hukum, but the more that Extra Elusive drifts the more tempting a punting proposition he becomes.
He is the standard-setter, just, after all, and if he starts to nudge towards 10/1 (he’s a best of 8/1 at the time of writing) I won’t be able to resist.
Disclaimer: I’ve backed LONE EAGLE for the Cazoo Derby. It’s only fair to let you know such things before I raise an eyebrow as to why he isn’t favourite for the bet365 Classic Trial.
He has the best form, he has run well at the track and the Martyn Meade stable has been going well when it comes to their Classic trialists – see Exhibit A (Statement) and Exhibit B (Technique).
I love how he improved from race to race as a juvenile, culminating in Zetland Stakes glory – a race that has thrown up many a Classic aspirant in recent years including Derby winner Wings Of Eagles, Derby second Dee Ex Bee, St Leger winner Kew Gardens and St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco.
The 500,000 guineas Galileo is related to Oaks winner Reams Of Verse, too, and the last time Meade had a top-class three-year-old (Advertise) he saddled him to Commonwealth Cup glory.
Colleague Matt Brocklebank has backed him for the Derby too but decided to leave him alone for Friday’s race in Value Bet, but here’s the conundrum, if you’re already on a horse for the Derby antepost do you want to be doubly invested by backing him for his trial?
At 5/1 I can’t resist, as I do feel he should be favourite on all known form. He’s not because Yibir holds that position, a Dubawi colt from the red-hot Charlie Appleby yard who should improve for the step up to 10 furlongs.
He’s a danger, no doubt, as are Adayar, Trawlerman and Sir Lucan, but none have as compelling a claim as Lone Eagle and the 5/1 looks big enough to go in again.
Finally, don’t miss watching Frankel’s full-sister CHIASMA when she makes her debut in the bet365 Fillies’ Novice Stakes at 4.10.
She’s the last of Kind’s offspring by Galileo and is the first to be trained by Gosden, so it’ll be interesting to see how she gets on. Other than her impeccable breeding we don’t have an awful lot to go on as she doesn’t have any fancy entries.
John Ingles takes a close look at her in this pedigree preview on the race and while it’s unfair to hope for Frankel II, especially given she’s making her racecourse debut at three, let’s hope she’s more Noble Mission than Proconsul.