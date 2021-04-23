What's the endgame for Palace Pier ahead of his Sandown reappearance?

Watching brief for the ‘fresh’ prince

The undoubted star of the show when it comes to Sandown’s Friday Flat fare is PALACE PIER.

John & Thady Gosden’s lightly-raced Kingman colt swaggered to a Group One double at Royal Ascot and Deauville as a three-year-old before becoming unstuck in the very soft ground in the QEII on Champions Day, where he lost a shoe when third to proven mudlark The Revenant.

It’s great that he stays in training when plenty of three-year-olds with similar profiles have been packed off to stud, but I wonder what the endgame is with him?

The older miler division is there for the taking in the early part of the campaign and he’s relatively short in the betting for both the Lockinge and the Queen Anne Stakes, so we’ll get a better idea of the direction he’s heading in after those.

Banging heads with a Guineas winner or two in the Sussex Stakes could well be on the agenda depending on how the Classics shape up, but I’d love to see Palace Pier strut his stuff over 10 furlongs at some point and that wouldn’t half add to his value as a stallion.

If he can unleash the wicked turn of foot he’s shown over a mile over a couple of furlongs further he could be a force to be reckoned with in the top mile and a quarter races and he’s bred for it given he’s related to multiple 10f winners.

That’s all for the future, but it’s worth bearing his principal targets in mind when thinking about the present as the Group 2 bet365 Mile is clearly being used as a launchpad for when he has bigger fish to fry.

I’m not suggesting he might be worth laying on Friday, as he has plenty in hand on his rivals and won’t need to be at his best to win this. But reports of him being fresh at home set the alarm bells ringing just a little given his seasonal reappearance comes in a small field against just three runners.

Frankie Dettori will do well to find cover in this and if the race-fit Khuzaam takes to the turf he could well give the odds-on jolly plenty to think about if he’s significantly below his best on his first outing of the campaign.

If they don’t go too quickly and PP settles well despite the tempo, I don’t think they’ll see which way he goes – and that would be some vital experience in the bank with a view to him stepping up in trip, as well.

I can’t wait to see him, but it’s a watching brief for me – and we should learn plenty.