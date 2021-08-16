That was one of the most extraordinary renewals. Pasternak sparked some of the longest queues ever seen at Newmarket as jubilant punters waited to be paid after the 4/1 favourite landed the mother and father of gambles, with stablemate at Sir Mark Prescott’s yard Rudimental completing a breath-taking one-two for Heath House.

And, yes, you do need some luck, after all these years I still feel for connections of Hunters Of Brora, trained by James Bethell who was second to Halling in 1994, third to Cap Julica a year later, and having not run in the race in 1996, claimed third again in 1997.

It’s the great cavalry charge, first run in 1839 and the whole width of the Rowley Mile sees more than 30 horses charge down the straight - expect a winning time of just under one minute and 50 seconds.

Ok folks, roll up for the annual and unusually unanswerable question: what wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire?

Yes there have been some heavily backed winners. John Gosden has trained five winners and the most recent, Lord North, became the second shortest-priced winner of the modern era when winning under Frankie Dettori two years ago.

But there have also been plenty of 'how on earth did that win?' afternoons at HQ.

Last year, under an inspired Paul Hanagan, we saluted the 40/1 winner Majestic Dawn, trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, and in 2017 the bookies were in total delirium as victory went to the 50/1 shot Dolphin Vista, the lesser fancied of trainer Martyn Meade’s two runners (Chelsea Lad finished fourth), but all sorts of dividend records were smashed as the second, Sand Chorus, was 100/1 and the third Cote d’Azur also a 50/1 outsider.

I’ve yet to meet anyone who claimed the Tricast, which paid in excess of £90,000.

Winning the race twice seems to have been easy in comparison. Bronze Angel in 2012 and 2014 was the latest to join an elite list. Rambo’s Hall and Baronet are also on it, while Prince Des Galles in 1969 and 1970 is the other horse to have won it twice.

And the Irish-trained runners on Saturday will have to buck a horrible trend.

Only once since 1980 has there been an Irish winner, namely She’s Our Mare, trained by Tony Martin and ridden by Franny Norton in 1999, but even that was on the July Course.

The minefield of a handicap is why both punters and the bookies love the Cambridgeshire. It’s as simple as that really.

What was the question again?