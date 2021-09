Mike Vince takes a trip down memory lane as he bids to uncover what makes a near-impossible punting puzzle like the bet365 Cambridgeshire so alluring.

Ok folks, roll up for the annual and unusually unanswerable question: what wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire? It’s the great cavalry charge, first run in 1839 and the whole width of the Rowley Mile sees more than 30 horses charge down the straight - expect a winning time of just under one minute and 50 seconds. And, yes, you do need some luck, after all these years I still feel for connections of Hunters Of Brora, trained by James Bethell who was second to Halling in 1994, third to Cap Julica a year later, and having not run in the race in 1996, claimed third again in 1997. That was one of the most extraordinary renewals. Pasternak sparked some of the longest queues ever seen at Newmarket as jubilant punters waited to be paid after the 4/1 favourite landed the mother and father of gambles, with stablemate at Sir Mark Prescott’s yard Rudimental completing a breath-taking one-two for Heath House.

1997 - Newmarket - Tote Cambridgeshire Handicap - Pasternak (G Duffield)