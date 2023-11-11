Gerri Colombe narrowly justified strong market support in the first Grade 1 of the jumps season on Saturday - but what did our Ben Linfoot make of his Cheltenham claims?

Here we are, the first Grade 1 of the National Hunt season in Britain and Ireland, GERRI COLOMBE justifying strong support to land the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal at a starting price of 4/7. It all sounds very straightforward, but it was anything but. Indeed, Gerri Colombe hit an in-running high of 50 on the Betfair Exchange, with the second home Envoi Allen trading at 1.10 and the third Conflated going as low as 1.46, too. He looked beat between the third last and the penultimate fence, the seven-year-old outpaced at that point by his stablemate Conflated who went for home under Sam Ewing, while last year’s winner Envoi Allen was going best of all waiting in the wings. From then on you can only compliment Gerri Colombe, who showed a fine attitude and plenty of stamina to just prevail by a neck, the winning the line the only point in the three-mile contest where he hit the front.

Jack Kennedy gave him a superb ride, cajoling him after he slightly over jumped the last, switching him to the inside to ensure his challenge could build momentum. He didn’t go for the whip until after the final fence and the assistance was hardly forceful, four taps with the stick all that was needed given he had a willing and tough racehorse underneath him. In all honesty, for all the drama, this victory was probably cosier than it looked on first viewing. Kennedy’s body language suggests he always felt he’d get there and he ran through the line hard, again putting in a performance typical of the strongest of stayers. It is no surprise to see his Cheltenham Gold Cup odds nibbled, then. Into 4/1, 9/2 and 5/1 from a general 6/1 pre-race, the reaction is understandable for all that he was made to work harder than might’ve been expected given the weight of money for him. Odds of 4/7 were reflective of this horse’s reputation. In 10 career starts he has gone off favourite every single time, his price of 5/4 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham the biggest odds he has ever gone off, the only race he has ever lost. Yet even in that performance he screamed future Gold Cup horse, rallying to the cause after being outpaced, the Gold Cup trip of 3m2f looking to be exactly what he needs. That’s one reason why he was so well supported at Down Royal. Another is the astonishing form of the Gordon Elliott yard. Elliott had had nine winners at this Down Royal meeting from 10 races prior to Gerri Colombe and four of those winners were having their seasonal reappearance. No wonder ring rustiness was not really a concern for Gerri backers. There was slight concern at the third fence where he made his first mistake of the race, jumping flat and low, but overall he jumped well and he looks extremely solid in that department.