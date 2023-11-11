Gerri Colombe narrowly justified strong market support in the first Grade 1 of the jumps season on Saturday - but what did our Ben Linfoot make of his Cheltenham claims?
Here we are, the first Grade 1 of the National Hunt season in Britain and Ireland, GERRI COLOMBE justifying strong support to land the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal at a starting price of 4/7.
It all sounds very straightforward, but it was anything but. Indeed, Gerri Colombe hit an in-running high of 50 on the Betfair Exchange, with the second home Envoi Allen trading at 1.10 and the third Conflated going as low as 1.46, too.
He looked beat between the third last and the penultimate fence, the seven-year-old outpaced at that point by his stablemate Conflated who went for home under Sam Ewing, while last year’s winner Envoi Allen was going best of all waiting in the wings.
From then on you can only compliment Gerri Colombe, who showed a fine attitude and plenty of stamina to just prevail by a neck, the winning the line the only point in the three-mile contest where he hit the front.
Jack Kennedy gave him a superb ride, cajoling him after he slightly over jumped the last, switching him to the inside to ensure his challenge could build momentum. He didn’t go for the whip until after the final fence and the assistance was hardly forceful, four taps with the stick all that was needed given he had a willing and tough racehorse underneath him.
In all honesty, for all the drama, this victory was probably cosier than it looked on first viewing. Kennedy’s body language suggests he always felt he’d get there and he ran through the line hard, again putting in a performance typical of the strongest of stayers.
It is no surprise to see his Cheltenham Gold Cup odds nibbled, then. Into 4/1, 9/2 and 5/1 from a general 6/1 pre-race, the reaction is understandable for all that he was made to work harder than might’ve been expected given the weight of money for him.
Odds of 4/7 were reflective of this horse’s reputation. In 10 career starts he has gone off favourite every single time, his price of 5/4 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham the biggest odds he has ever gone off, the only race he has ever lost.
Yet even in that performance he screamed future Gold Cup horse, rallying to the cause after being outpaced, the Gold Cup trip of 3m2f looking to be exactly what he needs.
That’s one reason why he was so well supported at Down Royal. Another is the astonishing form of the Gordon Elliott yard. Elliott had had nine winners at this Down Royal meeting from 10 races prior to Gerri Colombe and four of those winners were having their seasonal reappearance.
No wonder ring rustiness was not really a concern for Gerri backers. There was slight concern at the third fence where he made his first mistake of the race, jumping flat and low, but overall he jumped well and he looks extremely solid in that department.
As for the form, he beat three horses who had already had a run this season and all three looked in a good place to challenge, the trio all rated 162 or higher and collectively the winners of 30 races between them including 13 Grade 1s.
You have to take a positive view of it and his Gold Cup credentials are there for all to see. The worry is that he could get outpaced at a crucial point in the race in a Gold Cup - a race in which tactical pace can be a huge asset, as spectacularly shown by horses like Kauto Star, A Plus Tard and current king Galopin Des Champs.
Soft ground or worse would be massively in his favour, if only to further put the emphasise on stamina. By Saddler Maker, whose best horse before Gerri Colombe came along was confirmed mudlark Bristol De Mai, and out of a Cadoudal mare, his pedigree backs up his style and a slow Gold Cup would be right up his street.
In such a situation, he may end up challenging for favouritism, but as it stands the market favours the reigning champion Galopin Des Champs and his pace could give him the edge on Gold Cup day, Willie Mullins’ horse still only seven and his Punchestown reverse nothing more than an end of season blip. He remains the one to beat in the division.
But in Gerri Colombe he faces a different kind of rival. The Tank to his Extra Terrestrial, if you will. And after landing the first of 76 Grade 1 races to take place this jumps season, Elliott’s stable star is well on the road to his calling in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. It's fair to say the engine matches the reputation.
