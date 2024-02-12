What bets are available on the Cheltenham Festival? Check out our basic introduction

Individual race betting

A win bet is a single bet on your selection to win and this is the most common wager.

What is an each-way bet?

This is two bets, the first part a win bet, the second a place bet. So if your selection passes the post first you collect on both elements. If it is placed, you collect on the second part only. As this is two bets, your stake is doubled i.e. £1 each-way costs £2.

The basic each-way terms with the major bookmakers are below although most firms offer enhanced versions for the major meetings.

Fewer than 5 runners: Win only

5-7 runners: 2 places at 1/4 odds

8-11 runners 3 places at 1/5 odds or 3 places at 1/5 odds

12-15 runners 3 places at 1/4 odds or 3 places at 1/5 odds

16 or more runners 4 places at 1/4 odds or 3 places at 1/5 odds

What is a Forecast?

You can place a straight forecast (1 bet) or reverse forecast (2 bets), selecting horses to finish first and second in a race. A combination is more than two selections (significantly more bets) and again the horses need to be first and second to trigger winnings.

What is a Tricast?

Same as above, but selections need to finish first, second and third. As a result, reverse tricasts aren’t available but combinations are.