What bets are available on the Cheltenham Festival? Check out our basic introduction

With the Cheltenham Festival just around the corner, we explain the types of bet available to punters including each-way and the various multiples.
Individual race betting
A win bet is a single bet on your selection to win and this is the most common wager.
What is an each-way bet?
This is two bets, the first part a win bet, the second a place bet. So if your selection passes the post first you collect on both elements. If it is placed, you collect on the second part only. As this is two bets, your stake is doubled i.e. £1 each-way costs £2.
The basic each-way terms with the major bookmakers are below although most firms offer enhanced versions for the major meetings.
- Fewer than 5 runners: Win only
- 5-7 runners: 2 places at 1/4 odds
- 8-11 runners 3 places at 1/5 odds or 3 places at 1/5 odds
- 12-15 runners 3 places at 1/4 odds or 3 places at 1/5 odds
- 16 or more runners 4 places at 1/4 odds or 3 places at 1/5 odds
What is a Forecast?
You can place a straight forecast (1 bet) or reverse forecast (2 bets), selecting horses to finish first and second in a race. A combination is more than two selections (significantly more bets) and again the horses need to be first and second to trigger winnings.
What is a Tricast?
Same as above, but selections need to finish first, second and third. As a result, reverse tricasts aren’t available but combinations are.
Multiple bets
Below is a full list of what’s available. These are often used by punters to small stakes looking to increase their potential return.
- Double – One bet covering two sections. If both of the selections win, your bet will be settled as a winner. You can have an each-way double which counts as two bets (as per the singles above).
- Treble – A treble – three selections with the same rules as a double.
- Accumulator – For more than three selections . Four-timers, five-timers, six-timers etc. all come under the umbrella of accumulator. Again all need to win for pay out – or all placed for each-way.
There are various other multiple bets available which are named. Details are below:
Three selections
- Patent: 7 bets - 1 treble, 3 doubles, 3 singles
- Trixie: 4 bets - 1 treble, 3 doubles
Four selections
- Yankee: 11 bets - 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 doubles
- Lucky 15: 15 bets - 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets
Five selections
- Canadian/Super Yankee: 26 bets - 1 accumulator, 5 four-folds, 10 trebles, 10 doubles = 26 bets
- Lucky 31: 31 bets - 1 accumulator, 5 four-folds, 10 trebles, 10 doubles, 5 singles
Six selections
- Heinz: 57 bets - 1 accumulator, 6 five-folds, 15 four-folds, 20 trebles, 15 doubles
- Lucky 63: 63 bets - 1 accumulator, 6 five-folds, 15 four-folds, 20 trebles, 15 doubles, 6 singles
Seven selections
- Super Heinz: 120 bets - 1 accumulator, 7 six-folds, 21 five-folds, 35 four-folds, 35 trebles, 21 doubles
Eight selections
- Goliath: 247 bets - 1 accumulator, 8 seven-folds, 28 six-folds, 56 five-folds, 70 four-folds, 56 trebles, 28 doubles
