Miranda (7/2) came through to claim the forecast spot but never threatened to land a blow on her market rival who was eased down to score by five-and-a-half lengths.

He decided to commit the 3/1 favourite for home shortly after turning in and from there her rivals were chasing a shadow.

Molly Ollys WIshes ran away with the bet365 Mares' Hurdle under an inspired ride from Harry Skelton.

The winner earned a 20/1 quote from Paddy Power and Betfair for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

“That was brilliant, magic really. I just thought we’d try her over two (miles) because when I looked at the entries on Monday and saw that the West Yorkshire hurdle was filling up, I just thought she was going to have a really hard race on her first time out,” said Dan Skelton.

“She’s best just rolling on over two, you can get in a bit of a muddle when you try to restrict her. It just worked out really well, Harry’s given her a great ride. She was always going to Kempton on the 22nd for the Listed over three (miles), I don’t see any reason to change.

“We’ve always hoped she could go down the Roksana route, last year it actually suited her that Roksana was around because it was a year too soon and we couldn’t send her down it. She’s now ready for it.

“I can imagine her going to Kempton, we might try the Long Walk and then the Warfield at a Ascot. That’s her Gold Cup.”

Winning start for Geryville

French import Geryville made a sparkling debut for the Micky Hammond team when springing a 40/1 surprise in the opening bet365 Handicap Chase.

Sent off an unconsidered 40/1 chance, he jumped well throughout and came through horses to hit the front two out.

From there the only danger was in front of him in the shape of the final fence but he was clever there and ran on strongly to win by 12 widening lengths.