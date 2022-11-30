Trained by Sandy Thomson and owned by Raymond Anderson Green, he looked a smart prospect in scoring on his first run since signing off with a victory over hurdles in April at Ayr.

Thomson, whose string at Lambden in Berwickshire is in ripe form at present, said: “Bass Rock has always been a nice horse. We have never been too busy with him, but he has always looked progressive.

“In his novice hurdling season he won a big handicap at the Scottish National meeting and he was really good. Then we went to the big hurdle at Haydock and he probably just didn’t quite stay, and then he went to the Pertemps Qualifier at Carlisle in December and he obviously definitely didn’t stay – that was on softer ground as well.

“Then he had a little problem afterwards and didn’t run until Ayr in April. He probably wouldn’t have been fully wound up at Ayr, so he was really good then. He just keeps having little niggles, so we got him back out there and we’re obviously delighted with him.

“We discussed plans with Ray last night and there are only three races for him. One is a Graduation chase at Ascot, the other is the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, but I think we will probably go to Wetherby.

“There is a novice handicap there on December 27. It over two miles and three and a half furlongs and I think we will go there, then we will see where we are. Hopefully we will be looking at bigger targets after that. He obviously jumped very well and the fences at Wetherby are a bit bigger.”

With four winners and five others placed from his last 12 runners, Thomson is enjoying a purple patch and he added: “We have 45 horses and five chasers rated 140-plus. It is great. We have got a great team here and things are going well.”

