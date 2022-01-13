Lucinda Russell’s young star won a Grade Two race at Newbury by 31 lengths before chasing home Bravemansgame in the Kauto Star Novices Chase at Kempton Park over Christmas.

While beaten seven and a half lengths, Russell’s assistant and partner, Peter Scudamore, believes there is more to come from the seven-year-old, who is as short as 6/1 with Coral and best-priced 12/1 with Paddy Power for the Festival Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on March 16.

Though connections were eyeing the Winter Million meeting at Lingfield for Ahoy Senor’s next run, Scudamore is instead targeting the three-mile Towton Chase at Wetherby on February 5.

“Ahoy Senor is fine,” said Scudamore. “I think he’ll be favourite when he goes for the Towton.

“Though we were toying with the idea of running at Lingfield, I think he will go to Wetherby now.

“We will just target him for that race and see what happens.”