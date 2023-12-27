Sporting Life
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Waterlogging - claimed Wetherby

Wetherby abandon Wednesday meeting after heavy rain

By Sporting Life
16:01 · WED December 27, 2023

Officials at Wetherby have been left with no option but to abandon the second day of the track’s William Hill Yorkshire Christmas Meeting due to a waterlogged track.

The West Yorkshire circuit played host to its traditional Boxing Day fixture on Tuesday, with the Venetia Williams-trained Fontaine Collonges taking the featured Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase.

Another seven-race card was due to take place on Wednesday, with the William Hill Castleford Chase the main event, but significant rainfall overnight has left standing water on parts of the track and clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson has been forced to draw stumps.

He said: “The forecasters said we’d get 20 millimetres (of rain) in a 12 to 15 hour period from around 3am to 3pm or 4pm this afternoon, but when I got here just after 6am we’d had nine millimetres and that’s already doubled in the next three hours.

“It’s just the volume of rain we’ve had in that timeframe really and we’ve got another 10 millimetres still to come according to the forecast.

“There isn’t a fence down the back straight we could jump due to the ground being saturated and areas of false ground.”

Leicester’s meeting on Thursday has also been abandoned following a Wednesday afternoon inspection, while the chase races at Uttoxeter and Warwick on New Year’s Eve have already been called off, meaning both venues will now stage all hurdle and bumper cards.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

