The seven-year-old was last seen winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham over two and a half miles, despite some tardy leaps early on, and he’s stepping up to three miles at Doncaster on Saturday for the £100,000 handicap.

“He’s in great form,” Snowden said. “We were all set to go to Ascot last weekend but the frost put paid to that one. This is Plan B, but we were very keen to go up in trip after the Paddy Power and this looks a nice race for him.

“He’s always been a very good jumper. When he won the Rising Stars at Wincanton he jumped from fence to fence, he was beautiful, and he jumped very well up at Aintree in the Old Roan.

"I think he didn’t jump so well in the Paddy Power as he was rushed off his feet early, it was his first run in a big handicap. He was a very inexperienced horse for such a big race in the Paddy Power and it probably caught him out slightly.

"He is a good jumper and I’m hoping the step up in trip will allow him more time to get into a better rhythm.”