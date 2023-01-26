Jamie Snowden was one of the special guests on this week’s ‘Get Stuck In’ and he’s harbouring big ambitions for Sky Bet Chase favourite Ga Law.
The seven-year-old was last seen winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham over two and a half miles, despite some tardy leaps early on, and he’s stepping up to three miles at Doncaster on Saturday for the £100,000 handicap.
“He’s in great form,” Snowden said. “We were all set to go to Ascot last weekend but the frost put paid to that one. This is Plan B, but we were very keen to go up in trip after the Paddy Power and this looks a nice race for him.
“He’s always been a very good jumper. When he won the Rising Stars at Wincanton he jumped from fence to fence, he was beautiful, and he jumped very well up at Aintree in the Old Roan.
"I think he didn’t jump so well in the Paddy Power as he was rushed off his feet early, it was his first run in a big handicap. He was a very inexperienced horse for such a big race in the Paddy Power and it probably caught him out slightly.
"He is a good jumper and I’m hoping the step up in trip will allow him more time to get into a better rhythm.”
Gal Law is entered in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, an entry that will become more seriously considered if he wins off a mark of 150 this weekend.
Snowden said: “That probably is pie in the sky, we probably are dreaming, but with these early closing entries - if you’re not entered you can’t run unless you supplement.
“Look at Imperial Commander, he won the Paddy Power, the Ryanair that year and the Gold Cup the year after. Life is about dreaming, racing is about dreaming, and we’re living that dream at the moment."
Snowden is joined by Harry Skelton and Patrick Mullins in this week’s Get Stuck In episode, while the studio panel of Martin Dixon and Ben Linfoot discuss the Sky Bet Chase and all nine races scheduled for Cheltenham’s Trials Day.
