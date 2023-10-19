'We’re just not prepared to take any chances' - Shaquille ruled out of Ascot

Julie Camacho’s three-year-old has been one of the stars of the season, winning his first four starts of the campaign including his top-level victories at Royal Ascot and Newmarket during the summer.

He blotted his copybook in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last month – but following a pleasing racecourse gallop at York last week, hopes were high he could show his true colours on Qipco Champions Day.

However, Shaquille will not be making the trip to Berkshire.

Steve Brown, Camacho’s husband and assistant, said: “He wasn’t just tracking through as normal behind with his movement.

“It looks minimal, but given the ground conditions, which are obviously going to be pretty testing, we’re just not prepared to take any chances with him. It’s as simple as that really.”

With options running out, Brown confirmed Shaquille will “probably not” run again this year, while no final decision has been made on the colt’s longer-term future.

