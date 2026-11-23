The Jamie Snowden-trained Wendigo is 4/1 favourite with Paddy Power after 20 horses stood their ground for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase.
Snowden saddled Datsalrightgino to win the famous Newbury contest three years ago and this year relies on second-season chaser Wendigo, who was a Grade 2 winner at the same meeting 12 months ago and made a successful return to action in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.
Paul Nicholls has four wins in the race on his training CV, plus two as a jockey in the 1980s and the Ditcheat man will saddle 11/2 chance Regent's Stroll who was placed at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, while Dan Skelton looks to have 13/2 shot Mr Hope Street as his principal contender this time around although he has also left in last year's winner Panic Attack (20/1) and 33/1 outsider Here Comes Georgie.
Gary & Josh Moore rely on last season's bet365 Gold Cup hero Havaila and the Scottish Grand National winner Kap Vert (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White) is another 10/1 chance who has attracted antepost support in recent days. The latter has had a prep run over fences while Masaccio (16/1) and Miami Magic (10/1) are expected to clash again having filled the first two places in a recent handicap hurdle at the same Berkshire venue.
Willie Mullins could run both Road To Home (16/1) and King Alexander (50/1), while there is further Irish interest courtesy of the Henry De Bromhead-trained Downmexicoway and Gordon Elliott's Three Card Brag, who was second in last year's renewal.
Booster Bob (20/1) has a fine record at Newbury - and first time back from a layoff - and he will fly the flag for trainer Olly Murphy, while Ben Pauling has already snared a major handicap prize this season courtesy of Meetmebythesea in Cheltenham's Paddy Power Gold Cup and he has The Jukebox Kid in contention.
It's a while since Triolo D'Alene gave local trainer Nicky Henderson his third career win in the race and the master of Seven Barrows will be hoping mare Holloway Queen (14/1) can deliver the goods on seasonal return having landed the National Hunt Chase under James Bowen at the Cheltenham Festival when last sighted in March.
Myretown is another 14/1 chance for Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore, with One Big Bang, Amirite and The Doyen Chief completing the list of 20 in the picture at this stage.
Coral Gold Cup odds
Paddy Power: 4/1 Wendigo, 11/2 Regent’s Stroll, 13/2 Mr Hope Street, 10/1 Havaila, Kap Vert, Miami Magic, 14 Holloway Queen, Myretown, 16 Downmexicoway, Masaccio, Road To Home, 20 Booster Bob, Panic Attack, The Jukebox Kid, One Big Bang, 33 Here Comes Georgie, Three Card Brag, 50 King Alexander, 66 Amirite, The Doyen Chief.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.