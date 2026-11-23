Paul Nicholls has four wins in the race on his training CV, plus two as a jockey in the 1980s and the Ditcheat man will saddle 11/2 chance Regent's Stroll who was placed at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, while Dan Skelton looks to have 13/2 shot Mr Hope Street as his principal contender this time around although he has also left in last year's winner Panic Attack (20/1) and 33/1 outsider Here Comes Georgie .

Snowden saddled Datsalrightgino to win the famous Newbury contest three years ago and this year relies on second-season chaser Wendigo , who was a Grade 2 winner at the same meeting 12 months ago and made a successful return to action in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

Gary & Josh Moore rely on last season's bet365 Gold Cup hero Havaila and the Scottish Grand National winner Kap Vert (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White) is another 10/1 chance who has attracted antepost support in recent days. The latter has had a prep run over fences while Masaccio (16/1) and Miami Magic (10/1) are expected to clash again having filled the first two places in a recent handicap hurdle at the same Berkshire venue.

Willie Mullins could run both Road To Home (16/1) and King Alexander (50/1), while there is further Irish interest courtesy of the Henry De Bromhead-trained Downmexicoway and Gordon Elliott's Three Card Brag, who was second in last year's renewal.

Booster Bob (20/1) has a fine record at Newbury - and first time back from a layoff - and he will fly the flag for trainer Olly Murphy, while Ben Pauling has already snared a major handicap prize this season courtesy of Meetmebythesea in Cheltenham's Paddy Power Gold Cup and he has The Jukebox Kid in contention.

It's a while since Triolo D'Alene gave local trainer Nicky Henderson his third career win in the race and the master of Seven Barrows will be hoping mare Holloway Queen (14/1) can deliver the goods on seasonal return having landed the National Hunt Chase under James Bowen at the Cheltenham Festival when last sighted in March.

Myretown is another 14/1 chance for Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore, with One Big Bang, Amirite and The Doyen Chief completing the list of 20 in the picture at this stage.