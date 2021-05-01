Alex Hammond Blog ahead of 2000 Guineas weekend at Newmarket

Normal service is resumed. The Qipco 1000 and Qipco 2000 Guineas are back in their traditional spot at the beginning of May and Aidan O’Brien holds many of the aces (if not all). The 1000 Guineas may be less of a puzzle than the 2000, so let’s try and unravel the colts' Classic first.

Declarations have been made and we now know that Ryan Moore will ride Wembley for O’Brien, as we suspected he would given the positivity in the market in the week. The colt was last seen finishing runner-up to St Mark’s Basilica in the Dewhurst, with his conqueror that October day staying at home and not travelling to Newmarket. So, Wembley is the number one hope for Ballydoyle and he’s Sky Bet’s 4/1 favourite ahead of the Joseph O’Brien-trained Thunder Moon at 5/1. The duo faced off in the National Stakes at the Curragh in September with Thunder Moon showing a smart turn of foot to beat Wembley, the runner-up staying on strongly in the closing stages. On that singular piece of form you’d envisage Wembley is going to be the stronger stayer this year, which gives him the edge for me in this race.

Both those colts were highly tried as juveniles, but we know much less about Charlie Hills’ twice-raced Mutasaabeq.

He’s bred for the job, of that there is no doubt. He’s out of a mare called Ghanaati, who won the 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes, and is by an outstanding stallion in Invincible Spirit, whose best offspring to date is the mighty Kingman. The pedigree is top notch, so what’s the problem?

Well, after his win in a conditions stakes at Newmarket’s Craven meeting we were told that he wasn’t entered in the Guineas as there was a concern that his temperament might not handle that type of test at this stage of his career. He was described as immature. So, there has to be some worry that while he clearly deserves his place in the field, there will be better days to come further down the line. Having said that, they’ve gambled and he was added to the field on Monday at a cost of £30,000.

Elsewhere, Chesham and Vintage Stakes winner Battleground (Frankie Dettori) and Criterium International victor Van Gogh (Seamie Heffernan) complete the Ballydoyle battalion.

Team Godolphin are also well represented with William Buick on Craven winner Master Of The Seas, leaving James Doyle to partner One Ruler. Not much separates them in the market with Buick’s mount 6/1 with Sky Bet and Doyle’s at 13/2.

Trainer Richard Hannon has sent out some warning signals about the suitability of the track for Greenham winner Chindit. He has mused that his defeat in the Dewhurst may not have entirely been down to the testing ground and that the undulations of the Rowley Mile may also have contributed to his downfall.

We won’t know until Saturday afternoon, but I love this colt. He has a smashing attitude and there should be more to come. At 10/1 he still offers some each-way value in what looks like a very open race and as Sky Bet are paying 5 places, there’s even more reason for optimism.

However, given O’Brien’s outstanding record in this race I’m sticking with WEMBLEY, but hope to see Chindit handle the track better than expected to give me a good run for my money.