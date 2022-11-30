The Coral Welsh National has not been ruled out by connections of The Big Dog, who took Navan’s biggest prize with a convincing round of jumping in the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase on Sunday.

With a Munster National and a Grand National Trail at Punchestown already inked on his impressive CV, trainer Peter Fahey hopes he can build on career earnings that tally over £175,000 as he plots a path to the Grand National at Aintree in April. The nine-year-old looked tailor-made for last season’s Welsh National only to be pulled up after a race-ending mistake on very soft ground. However, a return to Chepstow for some unfinished business may be on the cards for the Damien and Colin Kelly-owned stayer.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Following Keith Donoghue’s supremely-timed delivery that saw him go on to record a three and a half-length success at Navan, a step back up to an extended three and three-quarter miles on December 27 seems possible. Fahey said: “It was brilliant – a great race. I don’t know if we will go back over hurdles now, though. He is in the Welsh National and has a 4lb penalty for winning a handicap, so we will consider that first. “The Grand National is the ultimate aim. I think he has the right credentials for it. As long as the ground is safe, that is definitely our end-of-season target. I think the trip and everything would be ideal. “We will see how he comes out of the Navan race. It isn’t long until the Welsh National, but if he is in good nick, we would consider going there. Then we will plan around Aintree after that. “It was pretty soft at Chepstow last year and it didn’t work out for him there, so fingers crossed we get a clean run with him.”