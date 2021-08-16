One of the most popular horses in training, the 11-year-old will tackle handicap company for the first time since winning the Chepstow showpiece five years ago off a rating of 155.

Dropped 4lb for his runner-up effort to Protektorat in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree last time, Native River will line up on a hefty mark of 166.

Broome said: “Provided we get the rain they forecast, we should be going.

“We thought we’d run him as there was nothing really until the Cotswold Chase. He’s fit and well and he ran a good race in the Many Clouds, but he was outclassed by an up-and-coming horse.

“He’s now falling between two stools, between graded races and handicaps. If you do go for a handicap, you’ll be carrying a big weight.