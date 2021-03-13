Wolverhampton Saturday review: Mums Tipple lands feature

Mums Tipple finally fulfilled some of his immense early promise when landing an emphatic success in the Bombardier Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The world appeared to be at his feet when Mums Tipple won a valuable sales race for two-year-olds at York by 11 lengths, but it all went wrong with three bitterly disappointing efforts in Group One races. He did not show much when dropped in class for his final two starts as a three-year-old, but he did hint at a return to form when staying on to finish an eye-catching sixth over six furlongs at Lingfield last month. Stepping up to seven furlongs for this All-Weather Championships fast-track qualifier suited Mums Tipple (9-2) as he put his bad spell behind him. Lord Of The Lodge and Highland Dress set a good gallop, but Ryan Moore was always on their heels and when he pressed the button, Mums Tipple quickened away in good style to win by two and a quarter lengths. Lord Of The Lodge was second with Highland Dress a length and three-quarters back in third place.

For the first time since that extraordinary performance at @yorkracecourse, Mums Tipple is back in the winners enclosure with victory in the (listed) Lady Wulfruna Stakes at @WolvesRaces for @rhannonracing and Ryan Moore!pic.twitter.com/aReVAFE61r — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 13, 2021

Moore said: “It’s very nice for the owners as last year was a mess for many reasons really. He ran a fine race over six at Lingfield and the seven furlongs suited him. There were some good horses in there today, but the race worked out well for him and he’s gone and won really nicely.” Speaking away from the track, Hannon said: “He worked very well during the week and it’s nice to see him back after his encouraging run at Lingfield. He’s a very good horse and it’s been a little bit unfair as he gets knocked every time he runs. “People want to see a similar performance to what he did at York each time, but that was one of the best performances I’ve seen by any horse – even I was shocked by that – and people haven’t given him a break since that. “He’s got an awful lot of ability so it’s nice to see him win, and win very well, at that level. Hopefully he can build on that for the rest of the year and we’ll probably go for the Mile on Finals’ Day. It’s satisfying to see him win like the horse we think he is.”

