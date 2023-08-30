Weekend racing tips: Our expert panel answer big questions ahead of Sandown and Beverley

Our expert panel of David Ord, Matt Brocklebank and Andrew Asquith tackle the big punting questions ahead of this weekend's racing.

Is Sir Michael Stoute set to win his first Solario Stakes with the highly-touted Starlore? Andrew Asquith: In short, not for me. He made a good impression when making a winning debut over the same course and distance in July, having much more in hand than the bare margin implies, and that form is working out well, the reopposing Devil's Point just one who has won subsequently. Sir Michael Stoute's debutants invariably come on plenty for their initial experience and Starlore has the potential to improve significantly, but he comes up against other rivals on a similar trajectory and I always find these sort of races hard to have a definitive view on at this time of year. Matt Brocklebank: In a word, probably. Although I won't be playing at short odds that's for sure. He was very green in the preliminaries ahead of his debut at this track in early-July and only just got the job done in the end, having almost got collared on the line. The runner-up Maximum Dividend was in front another stride after the line so Starlore, a son of brilliant 2013 Solario winner Kingman who has been given plenty of time to develop since his initial outing, is going to need to have learnt a lot from the debut run, for all that he's clearly quite promising. The third home Arabian Crown has franked the form on the face of it but I reckon Charlie Appleby's colt has improved a ton for the run since so won't necessarily be taking a strict reading of his effort first time out to enhance my initial view of the winner. David Ord: Possibly - after all a Stoute debutant winner is a rare beast and this beautifully-bred Kingman colt went nicely through the race over Saturday's course-and-distance before fending off Maximum Dividend. He was relatively strong in the market that day too so had clearly been showing plenty at home. But stable form does come into it, as welcome as Passenger's Windsor win was on Saturday evening, it doesn't paper over all the cracks and there are a host of other lightly-raced promising, well-bred juveniles in good hands lying in wait.

What could be his biggest danger in the Group 3 race? Andrew Asquith: The obvious one is the Ralph Beckett-trained Mortlake, who looked badly in need of the experience on his debut at Salisbury, struggling from halfway and never looking like threatening. However, he proved a totally different proposition when opening his account at Leicester next time, ridden more positively and looking much more clued up (replay below). Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, but the manner of his success was particularly taking and, more importantly, he looks the part in the flesh, a good type physically who is sure to take another step forward. He would edge it for me. Matt Brocklebank: I'm not sure I'll be having a bet the progress made from Mortlake between his first and second starts was pretty remarkable and it's impossible to say quite where his improvement will end up. Completely "clueless" first time out according to trainer Ralph Beckett, he was a different beast entirely when sauntering to a five-length victory in a Leicester novice last month and the quicker ground there seemed to play to his strengths. If the heavy showers stay away he could get similar conditions and looks a threat to them all. David Ord: Matt makes the case for Mortlake, Warnie is progressing with racing and tops the Timeform ratings but if Charlie Appleby is to rescue his wretched season this autumn it will be with the two-year-old team. They're struggling a little to build on maiden wins at the moment but Aablan was very well backed when winning at Newmarket and is a son of Dubawi from the family of Cape Verdi and Balanchine. He's clearly an intriguing prospect while it is interesting to see David O'Meara runs Cerulean Bay. Here's a stable not noted for two-year-old success but he's two from two and shows a good attitude.

Does anything else leap out at you among the runners elsewhere on the Sandown card? Andrew Asquith: The Atalanta Stakes looks a relatively open renewal and I am convinced we are yet to see the best of Queen For You. She looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Ascot in May, overcoming inexperience to win going away, and was arguably unlucky not to follow up in a listed event at York. She is out of Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You, but she still looked in need of the experience when trying to emulate her dam at Royal Ascot and she wasn't seen to best effect over a mile and a quarter last time, denied a run at a crucial stage and probably not suited by the trip. There is a bigger performance in her when it all clicks and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may help her concentrate more.

Queen For You wins on debut at Ascot

David Ord: Coppice found the Falmouth too stern a test so early in her career last time is worth another chance in the Atalanta Stakes. She didn't run that badly to finish fifth behind Nashwa but the ground was probably a factor too and back on a livelier surface and down in grade she's interesting given she was a filly on a steep upward curve before the stalls opened on the July Course. Matt Brocklebank: Great Max has only shown flashes of what he can do in four starts for Alice Haynes but could be of interest now back with original trainer Michael Bell. He was fourth to Jimi Hendrix in a warm handicap at Newbury back in April and was only beaten six lengths in the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting, both pieces of form which would give him a squeak having slipped down to a career-low mark of 92 now.

It’s Beverley’s big day with the Bullet Sprint Stakes on ITV4 – which way do you see the race going this year? Andrew Asquith: The now 11-year-old Judicial won this in 2019 and Tis Marvelous has won the last two renewals, so he in particular commands respect, but the most solid option for me is Apollo One, who more than deserves to get his head in front following his efforts this season. He has filled the runner-up spot on his last three starts, notably in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood. That is excellent form and it is hard to to like the way he goes about his business, so he can be rewarded for a string of solid efforts. Matt Brocklebank: Tis Marvellous always comes good at this time of year, it's just a question of whether age is now catching up with him. I've no doubt trainer Clive Cox will have targeted this event from some way out but Apollo One looks more of the 'now' horse. He's been frustrating to follow this year but has been a model of consistency and his style of racing should be suited to this track. The Beverley Bullet is ideal for those just caught between top handicaps and Group level and he certainly fits the bill on this season's evidence.

Apollo One (pink and black) in action