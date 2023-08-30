Weekend racing tips: Our expert panel answer big questions ahead of Leopardstown and Haydock

Our expert panel of David Ord, Matt Brocklebank and Andrew Asquith tackle the big punting questions ahead of this weekend's racing.

Bookmakers were reporting decent money for Auguste Rodin in midweek ahead of the Irish Champion Stakes – where do you stand on him going into Leopardstown? Matt Brocklebank: I'm very much in the business of looking to excuse horses for low-key performances but I'm struggling to understand Auguste Rodin. He's obviously a real talent on his day but there's something of a whole in him somewhere and it's resulting in a very hit-and-miss three-year-old profile. In truth, I'm far from convinced he'd win this race even if back to his best form from the Derby as you've got to remember that King Of Steel had been denied a prep run when playing up before the start of the Dante, whereas Auguste Rodin had had a spin, albeit a pretty hopeless one in the 2000 Guineas. Of course Aidan O'Brien can work magic with these well-bred colts and good luck to them with this lad, but I can't possibly be thinking about backing him following the King George, where he just looked flat and a completely forlorn hope from a fairly early stage. David Ord: Same as everyone I suspect – I really don’t know. The signs at home must be positive for them to be running him and the midweek market move might be significant but after that run at Ascot and the one in the Guineas, he’s not a betting proposition for me. And make no mistake he needs to be right at the top of his game to win this, the very top. Fast ground is definitely a plus but the way he came home in the Derby I’m not convinced ten furlongs is. Ian Ogg: Too bad to be true or too good to be true? The hyped Auguste Rodin recovered from his Guineas no show to win two Derbys and although his Curragh performance wasn't as impressive as his Epsom victory there were valid arguments for that being so. I was taken with him at Epsom and it's easy to see him returning to that level on quicker ground having been freshened up by a short break and the market confidence is encouraging but it obviously requires a leap of faith to side with a colt on the back of an abject run. Andrew Asquith: Indeed they were, but when hasn't Auguste Rodin been the subject of good support? You have to give him credit for bouncing back from his Guineass disappointment to win both the Derby and Irish Derby, and admittedly, his run in the King George last time was too bad to be true. However, for me, he has something to find on form regardless, and he makes no appeal whatsoever to me in the Irish Champion. Auguste Rodin may prove me completely wrong, his trainer is a genius after all, but I think there are better bets to be had in the feature at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Do the other three-year-olds King Of Steel or Al Riffa float your boat? Matt Brocklebank: I'd accept that Al Riffa certainly isn't fully exposed but he's got a long way to go to climb the ladder before he's beating the likes of Nashwa, Onesto and one or two other very smart older horses in here. King Of Steel is a bit different as he's kicked on from the Derby defeat and brings serious form to the table himself after catching the eye in the King George. He was out-muscled by a couple of strong stayers who get further on the day at Ascot but went down on his sword. I think he'll be suited by going 10 furlongs - the first time he's tried the trip in his life - and he'd definitely be top of my list among the three-year-olds, although he looks short enough in the market. David Ord: King Of Steel does, a giant of a horse, a remarkable physical specimen. Stop the Derby at ten furlongs and Auguste Rodin isn’t going to get to him and I think this might be his optimum trip. But there are two worries. The hard race he had in the King George at Ascot is at the back of my mind, he was a tired horse in the final furlong there, and how hard it’s potentially going to be to deliver a late challenge on this track. A lot will need to go his way. Ian Ogg: King Of Steel ran a huge race in the Derby and there was a lot to like about his third in the King George, a run which suggested this drop to 10 furlongs was well worth exploring. He's the right favourite. Al Riffa progressed from his return but will need to take another sizeable leap forwards if he's to trouble the two market principals; that's not beyond the realms but he's easy enough to pass over. Andrew Asquith: Al Riffa won the National Stakes last season in the style of a horse who would flourish over middle distances as a three-year-old and this will be just his third start of the year, so he remains with potential, and found only the very exciting Ace Impact too strong last time. I am a big fan of King Of Steel, though, and the way he shaped in the King George last time suggests he'll relish this drop to a mile and a quarter. He travelled notably well that day and looked a big threat, but didn't find as much as expected inside the final furlong. King Of Steel is such a big horse, just the type who will go on progressing for a while, and he makes the most appeal.

What of the older horses, and who represents the best bet in the race? Matt Brocklebank: This is surely where the value lies in the race. Nashwa has just split Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf and Coral-Eclipse winner Paddington in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York and that's right up there with the best form in the race I reckon. The one I keep coming back to, though, is the supplemented Alflaila for Owen Burrows, a trainer with an unbelievably good record over the past couple of seasons. He's only run two in top-class company this year (Anmaat and Hukum) and they've both managed to snare Group 1 wins and Alflaila ticks all the boxes for me being a fresh-as-paint four-year-old who had made a real habit of getting his head in front where it matters. He'll be ridden relatively cold for a late, strong run down the wide outside and I can see him picking them up in the final furlong. He looks a bet at 5/1 or bigger.

David Ord: Onesto is rock solid but Nashwa is the bet for me. She’s top rated on Timeform and arrives here off the back of splitting Mostahdaf and Paddington in the Juddmonte International at York. Wrap that up anyway you want but it looks the best ten furlong form in Europe right now. If she’s in the same form she’ll go very close.

Frankie Dettori and Mostahdaf get the better of Nashwa (Hollie Doyle)

Ian Ogg: Onesto was a good second to Luxembourg in last year's renewal and ran a pleasing race on his belated return. I like his chance but he has done most of his racing on easier ground whereas Luxembourg has proved himself under quicker conditions. The latter is a longer price after a couple of reverses and could enjoy the run of the race from a prominent pitch. Consequently he appeals each-way but this could be the moment that King Of Steel comes of age.

Andrew Asquith: I think King Of Steel is the likeliest winner so he is the right favourite for me, but away from him it is hard not to be drawn to Alflalia who is a top-price 13/2 at the time of writing. He rose through the ranks last season and picked up where he left off in a Group 3 at York in July, producing a smart turn of foot to land his fourth race in a row. That was his first try at a mile and a quarter and he clearly relished it, very strong at the finish, and connections decided to supplement him for this earlier in the week. Owen Burrows does incredibly well with the small number of runners he has in Group 1s (21% strike rate overall in Britain and Ireland and two from three this season), so Alflalia is no back number and looks the value play at this stage.

Is there anything else you’re keen to be backing across the Irish Champions Festival? Matt Brocklebank: I was fully behind those who felt Adelaide River should have given Auguste Rodin more of a race when second in the Irish Derby and I liked how he shaped in defeat at Longchamp when last seen too. He's run in four Group 1s from his last five starts now and is going to appreciate a dip back to Group 3 level for the Paddy Power Stakes on Saturday. It looks a great opportunity for him to return to winning ways getting 11lb from Al Aasy and the other penalised older horses in here and I can't imagine they've left much to work on fitness-wise after a couple of months off. David Ord: On the basis the weather forecast is correct surely Kyprios is the bet in the Irish St Leger? Yes, his fitness has to be taken on trust but he’s seven pounds and more clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and main rivals Hamish and Emily Dickinson are much better when the mud is flying. Eldar Eldarov has had an underwhelming campaign and Kyprios around 5/2 or 9/4 more than factors in any concerns over a lack of match practice. Ian Ogg: Joseph O'Brien has a strong hand in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Petingo" Handicap on Saturday. It includes Comfort Zone who enjoyed a decent first season over hurdles and remains unexposed over middle distances on the level. An eyecatching third in another Premier Handicap over C&D in October, he's only 1 lb higher and is sure to be primed to the minute although he does have to prove himself under quicker conditions. Andrew Asquith: Bukaroo reportedly met with a serious setback after his disappointing run in the Irish 2000 Guineas last season, but he has returned in fine form this year, winning a heavy-ground listed event over this course and distance on his first run back in April and shaping particularly well in defeat since. He was well backed down in grade for the Wolferton at Royal Ascot and ran a cracker in defeat, but I think this return to a mile will suit him well and this probably isn't the strongest Group 2, so he is a horse to remain interested in, still relatively lightly raced for his age after all.

Is it a case of point-and-shoot for top sprinter Shaquille in what looks a winnable Betfair Sprint Cup? Matt Brocklebank: If only it were so simple. I love the Shaquille story as much as anyone and fully appreciate what Julie Camacho and the team have done with him this season but he's a fascinating horse with a few of his own ideas and maybe sooner or later he won't be able to rescue things if it goes wrong again down at the start. He's understandably very short and I've had a couple of antepost bets against him, although Spycatcher would be better served by much softer conditions. I flagged up Saint Lawrence as being over-priced at the start of the week (20/1) and that prince has corrected itself now but the Wokingham winner is very much a danger back on quick ground as Archie Watson looks to have found the key to him this year. He was a shade unlucky not to go very close on soft ground in the Maurice de Gheest and that showed his Royal Ascot effort wasn't just a flash in the pan.

David Ord: In theory yes but the track at Haydock is going to be heavily watered and strange things can happen there when that’s the case. There’s the stalls issue too, his propensity to give them a healthy start as the gates open, and stable form is a nagging doubt. Look, he’s the likely winner but I can see Khaadem outrunning his odds around 25/1. He’s hot and cold but six furlongs on quick ground are what he needs and the yard is ticking over nicely.

Ian Ogg: Of course, it's rarely that simple and there are the slow starts and the dwindling weight-for-age allowance to consider but connections have been working on the former and the latter may well be immaterial given how impressive Shaquille has been this season. It will be disappointing if the bubble is burst here.