The two British trainers are strongly represented in Saturday's Coral Gold Cup and give host Niall Hannity the inside track on their chances while Martin Dixon and Dan Barber share their thoughts on the Berkshire showpiece.

Patrick discusses the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle - what did he make of State Man and where now for Sharjah? Plus news of a possible appeal against his final-race disqualification on the same card.

There are reflections on the Betfair Chase and Ascot's non-runners saga from last Saturday, horses for your trackers and much more.

Watch it right now below.