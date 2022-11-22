Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watch the latest episode of Get Stuck In
Watch the latest episode of Get Stuck In

Weekend racing preview: What Get Stuck In Part Four

By Sporting Life
17:00 · TUE November 22, 2022

It's another bumper edition of Get Stuck In as David Pipe, Joe Tizzard and Patrck Mullins join the panel regulars.

The two British trainers are strongly represented in Saturday's Coral Gold Cup and give host Niall Hannity the inside track on their chances while Martin Dixon and Dan Barber share their thoughts on the Berkshire showpiece.

Patrick discusses the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle - what did he make of State Man and where now for Sharjah? Plus news of a possible appeal against his final-race disqualification on the same card.

There are reflections on the Betfair Chase and Ascot's non-runners saga from last Saturday, horses for your trackers and much more.

Watch it right now below.

Get Stuck In: EP4 | David Pipe, Joe Tizzard and Patrick Mullins & Coral Gold Cup Preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING