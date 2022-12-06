Fresh from big-race wins aboard Protektorat, Le Milos and Ashtown Lad, the rider looks ahead to Cheltenham this weekend as well as reflecting on the remarkable run of success.

But will the two-day fixture at Prestbury Park survive the big freeze? Well we get the latest update and all important weather forecast from Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin.

Dan Barber and Martin Dixon are on hand to reflect on the recent big race action, provide more horses for your trackers and offer some early bets for the forthcoming big races.

So Get Stuck In on the link below: