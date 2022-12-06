Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watch episode six of Get Stuck In
Watch episode six of Get Stuck In

Weekend racing preview: Watch Get Stuck In Part Six

By Sporting Life
19:16 · TUE December 06, 2022

Jockey of the moment Harry Skelton joins Niall Hannity and the team on this week's edition of Get Stuck In.

Fresh from big-race wins aboard Protektorat, Le Milos and Ashtown Lad, the rider looks ahead to Cheltenham this weekend as well as reflecting on the remarkable run of success.

But will the two-day fixture at Prestbury Park survive the big freeze? Well we get the latest update and all important weather forecast from Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin.

Dan Barber and Martin Dixon are on hand to reflect on the recent big race action, provide more horses for your trackers and offer some early bets for the forthcoming big races.

So Get Stuck In on the link below:

Get Stuck In: EP6 | Harry Skelton & Latest Cheltenham Going Update

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING