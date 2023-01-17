Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watch the latest Get Stuck In
Watch the latest Get Stuck In

Weekend racing preview: Watch Get Stuck In Part Nine

By Sporting Life
19:04 · TUE January 17, 2023

Niall Hannity is joined by Henry Daly and Olly Murphy to look ahead to their big weekend runners, while Patrick Mullins updates us from Closutton.

As ever Martin Dixon and Dan Barber are on hand to offer their own weekend thoughts, offer up a best bet plus an ante-post Cheltenham selection and more unmissable horses for your trackers.

Kirkland Tellwright joins the team to update on the challenging weather forecast Haydock faces and the prospects of staging their big Saturday fixture.

All that and much more so Get Stuck In on the link below.

Get Stuck In Ep9 | Olly Murphy, Henry Daly & Patrick Mullins

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING