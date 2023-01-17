Niall Hannity is joined by Henry Daly and Olly Murphy to look ahead to their big weekend runners, while Patrick Mullins updates us from Closutton.
As ever Martin Dixon and Dan Barber are on hand to offer their own weekend thoughts, offer up a best bet plus an ante-post Cheltenham selection and more unmissable horses for your trackers.
Kirkland Tellwright joins the team to update on the challenging weather forecast Haydock faces and the prospects of staging their big Saturday fixture.
All that and much more so Get Stuck In on the link below.
